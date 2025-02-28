This could be last call for Samsung's incredible Galaxy S25 Ultra deal - get $900 off plus $300 store credit on the house
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is still available with a massive $900 rebate
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been available with a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $900 off plus $300 of store credit since release - easily one of the best opening cell phone deals I've ever seen as TechRadar's deals editor.
While nothing has been officially announced by Samsung, I have a sneaking suspicion that this particular promotion could be drawing to a close soon. Not only is it rare to see what's essentially a 'preorder' deal stick around for this long after launch, but several colors have already sold out. In short, I think it could be worth jumping on this one if you're still interested in picking up a Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Breaking down this deal, firstly you get a really great trade-in discount of up to $900, which remains the best saving you'll find anywhere for an unlocked device. It's the unlocked criteria that's key here as it allows you to pick and choose whatever carrier you want - including ones that are much cheaper than the big three.
Secondly, the extra credit entitles you to a free storage upgrade, which is another extremely handy bonus for most people. The bulk of the $300 store credit is tied to the storage upgrade here but you'll still have plenty left over for cheap accessories, should you want to pick up a cheap pair of earbuds, a charger, or even a smartwatch.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung
Samsung's incredible deal from the initial preorders phase for the Galaxy S25 series is still up for grabs this week. That means not only can you get up to $900 off with a trade-in on either an unlocked or carrier device, but you'll also get up to $300 in Samsung Store credit in addition on the house. Most of this free credit is automatically applied to a free storage upgrade, but you'll still have a decent amount left to get a nice discount on a pair of earbuds, a charger, or even a cheap smartwatch.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch at Verizon
Verizon's deal on the new Galaxy S25 Plus is easily one of the strongest carrier options on the market right now. The setup of this deal is essentially the same as the one on the iPhone 16 above. All you need is a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate unlimited plan and you can claim a free device without needing to trade in. On top of that, Verizon is also offering a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE as bonus gifts, although you will have to pay a little extra per month on associated cellular lines if you claim these.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: get up to $1,249 off with a trade-in, plus cheap watch and tablet at AT&T
In terms of outright discounts, AT&T's current trade-in rebate on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the biggest you'll find anywhere. This is the only carrier that's giving away the most premium device in the new range for free alongside a trade-in right now, which is incredibly impressive. While I assume you'll need to be handing over a relatively decent phone to hit the maximum rebate here, I'd still say this is easily one of the best cell phone deals on the market currently.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Start saving – a potential Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date has just been revealed
Samsung's impressive mid-range Galaxy S24 FE has just been discounted by $150