This could be last call for Samsung's incredible Galaxy S25 Ultra deal - get $900 off plus $300 store credit on the house

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been available with a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $900 off plus $300 of store credit since release - easily one of the best opening cell phone deals I've ever seen as TechRadar's deals editor.

While nothing has been officially announced by Samsung, I have a sneaking suspicion that this particular promotion could be drawing to a close soon. Not only is it rare to see what's essentially a 'preorder' deal stick around for this long after launch, but several colors have already sold out. In short, I think it could be worth jumping on this one if you're still interested in picking up a Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Breaking down this deal, firstly you get a really great trade-in discount of up to $900, which remains the best saving you'll find anywhere for an unlocked device. It's the unlocked criteria that's key here as it allows you to pick and choose whatever carrier you want - including ones that are much cheaper than the big three.

Secondly, the extra credit entitles you to a free storage upgrade, which is another extremely handy bonus for most people. The bulk of the $300 store credit is tied to the storage upgrade here but you'll still have plenty left over for cheap accessories, should you want to pick up a cheap pair of earbuds, a charger, or even a smartwatch.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

Samsung's incredible deal from the initial preorders phase for the Galaxy S25 series is still up for grabs this week. That means not only can you get up to $900 off with a trade-in on either an unlocked or carrier device, but you'll also get up to $300 in Samsung Store credit in addition on the house. Most of this free credit is automatically applied to a free storage upgrade, but you'll still have a decent amount left to get a nice discount on a pair of earbuds, a charger, or even a cheap smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch at Verizon

Verizon's deal on the new Galaxy S25 Plus is easily one of the strongest carrier options on the market right now. The setup of this deal is essentially the same as the one on the iPhone 16 above. All you need is a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate unlimited plan and you can claim a free device without needing to trade in. On top of that, Verizon is also offering a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE as bonus gifts, although you will have to pay a little extra per month on associated cellular lines if you claim these.