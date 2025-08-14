The Samsung Galaxy S25 just dropped to its lowest price ever, and at just AU$982 it's the upgrade to make

The best cheap phones on the market offer incredible value in 2025, providing a near-premium experience while excelling in specific areas like camera, display or power. However, even with top-tier budget mobiles like the Samsung Galaxy A56 or Google Pixel 9a, concessions are made to keep prices down.

That's why snagging a flagship device like the Samsung Galaxy S25 at its lowest price ever is a deal worth shouting from the rooftops.

Beating the iPhone 16 in performance, battery and more, the Samsung Galaxy S25 improves on its stellar predecessors in every single way. Offering incredible power, snappy speeds and a long-lasting battery within an easily pocketable frame, the S25 was easy to recommend at AU$1,399. At just AU$982 it's an absolute no-brainer.

Where the Galaxy S25's lack of alteration is most glaring is in its camera specs.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 boasts a rear camera trio that includes a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens, with a 12MP selfie cam on the front – the exact same specs as its predecessor.

Don't throw out this deal just yet, though.

While it may not be the best camera phone on the market, the majority of users will be more than pleased with the S25's results.

Our tester stated that, while the Galaxy S25 tends to "saturate colours deeply and give images a warmer tone", it actually results in a more dramatic and inviting look for subjects "like food, sunrises, and faces". And, if you want a more natural look, it only takes a few seconds to edit your photo.

This leads us to Samsung's AI photo editing, which makes it incredibly easy to remove random objects from photos. It's so good, in fact, that it won't just accurately remove unwanted people from your backgrounds, but their shadows, too. Galaxy AI also provides writing assistance, phone call transcription and suggestions for apps, settings and widgets.

Don't worry if you're hesitant about AI tools. My experience with Galaxy AI has been nothing short of excellent and our reviewer makes it clear that this phone expertly balances AI to suit users who want to take advantage of it without overdoing it.

If you're looking to upgrade, but this deal is still outside your budget, you should check out this JB Hi-Fi deal on the Samsung Galaxy A56 – down to AU$499.