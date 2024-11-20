The Galaxy S24 Ultra is up to $920 off with this incredible Samsung Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a big phone with an even bigger price tag, but this week's Black Friday deal at the official Samsung Store could be your ticket to a cheap upgrade. Available right now is not only a handy storage upgrade, but a massive trade-in rebate of up to $800 off or a simple $300 upfront discount.

All of these deals are superb, but the standout feature is that you can pick and choose the ones that are most relevant to you. The storage upgrade stacks with either the rebate or the upfront discount, so you're guaranteed to get a great saving here regardless of whether you're trading or not.

At $999, the non-trade-in deal here brings the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra right down to its lowest-ever price, which isn't bad considering how incredible this device is. Right now, I'd easily say this is one of the best Black Friday phone deals on the market currently - not least because the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of our favorite models of 2024 here at TechRadar.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419.99 now $619.49 at Samsung Everything about this mobile phone is big. The size, the specs, the performance, and especially the camera. All of these made it our pick for one of the best phones you can buy right now. It now also helps that the cost is dramatically reduced thanks to this Black Friday deal. Available today is a free storage upgrade alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off - both superb deals. If the trade-in doesn't float your boat, however, then you an instead opt for a $300 upfront discount - bringing the 512GB model down to its lowest price yet.

A great deal on one of the best phones you can buy

You can head on over to our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review if you want to see a full run-down of this excellent device. Overall, it's a smartphone that packs in an excellent chipset, outstanding display, and amazing camera into one of the most premium packages you'll find on the market currently. It's also a device that should last a few good years down the line, too, since the Ultra's processor supports all the latest AI integrated features that Samsung is so keen on these days.