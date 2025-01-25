Samsung's Galaxy S25 preorder deal has exceeded my expectations - it's not just a trade-in rebate

It was almost inevitable that Samsung's opening round of Galaxy S25 deals would be good but even I'm surprised by how competitive the official retailer's promotions are for this launch.

Over in the US, readers can get a superb trade-in rebate of up to $900 and up to $300 store credit on the house, while those in the UK can get a trade-in rebate of up to £660 as well as a free storage upgrade - all great stuff, in my opinion.

What makes these deals so compelling is that they're available on both carrier and unlocked devices - meaning you don't need an annoying pricey plan to get a great discount here. While there are bigger trade-in rebates available at other sites right now, none are available on a straight-up unlocked device. With these deals, you'll be able to shop around to find the best cell phone plan for your needs.

The Samsung deal in the US is particularly good as the free credit can be used with any number of cheap accessory bundles also available at the retailer. Note, however, that you only get the maximum $300 credit if you go for the 1TB storage model and that $240 of that credit is used for a free storage upgrade. Still, with $60 in pocket, that's still enough to get a free pair of Galaxy Buds or a cheap smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

Looking for an unlocked device? This right here is your best option by far. The official Samsung Store offers an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 of store credit on the house for both carrier and unlocked devices today. The trade-in here is superb and the $300 credit is also a significant bonus that can be used to get a free storage upgrade and cheap accessories. Overall, a superb opening deal and one that's even better than I anticipated.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: double storage, plus up to £660 off with a trade-in at Samsung

It's hard to overlook Samsung UK's excellent opening range of Galaxy S25 deals. Not only is the trade-in rebate of up to £660 generally better than what you usually get at this retailer, but it's also throwing in a free storage upgrade as a preorder bonus. Right now, this is the strongest option for an unlocked device if you have a relatively decent handset ready to trade in.

More deals to consider