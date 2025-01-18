Samsung's Galaxy S25 is coming soon, but should you upgrade? Here's my expert advice

The Samsung Unpacked winter event is just around the corner now, and it's highly likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 range will be unveiled next week.

The usual reservation campaign is up, the leaks are flying, and it's just around that time of year that we usually see the 'S' series of Galaxy devices. In short, it's time to start considering that upgrade if you're a fan of these excellent Samsung devices.

For many, the decision on whether to upgrade or not may be a difficult one - these are likely to be expensive devices, after all. Because of that, I've put together a short guide on what to expect later this month in terms of deals, likely new features, and my own personal opinion on whether these devices are going to be worth it.

Before we jump in, note that Samsung Galaxy devices are usually unveiled and then are up for preorder immediately after Samsung Unpacked. The next event is scheduled next week on Wednesday, January 22nd so these devices are literally just around the corner now.

Firstly, reserving a device is a good idea

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

Reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones. Simply sign up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to pre-order, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22 so stay tuned for updates.

I've already written a post on why it's a good idea to reserve a Galaxy S25 so you can check that page out if you want a full run-down. The long and short of it is that this reservation campaign is one; free, and two; doesn't lock you down for a preorder. You'll also get a handy $50 in store credit as a bonus if you do in fact preorder, which will be useful for getting things like cheap earbuds, chargers, cases, and so on once the devices are available for preorder.

Trade-in rebates are likely to be decent

(Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

As someone who covers the best cell phone deals nearly every week for TechRadar, let me tell you straight-up - trade-in rebates are going to dominate at least 90% of the available promotions for prospective upgraders. You probably already know this - but the rebates are really the deciding factor for most when it comes to lining up that upgrade.

Samsung itself has already confirmed that there will be 'additional savings of up to $1,250' for its initial preorder offerings. I'd be surprised if this didn't comprise a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off for the Ultra ($800 off for the standard S25), a free storage upgrade, and potentially a free pair of earbuds or another small gift. This is standard procedure from the brand - see the recent Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 launches, for example.

The major carriers will almost certainly follow suit with similar promotions at launch. Verizon was recently offering free Galaxy Watches and Samsung tablets alongside Android flagships, which was a pretty good deal that I hope it brings back again for the Galaxy S25 launch.

These are (probably) the key features to expect

New chipsets

A focus on AI features

A redesign

A new Slim model

We just published a really great Samsung Galaxy S25 rumored features round up that's well worth checking out if you want a full run-down of what we're expecting. To summarize, however, there are quite a few leaks right now that suggest the upcoming devices will feature new chipsets, an overall redesign, potentially a new ultra-wide camera, and a host of new AI features - because, know know, it's 2024 and every phone needs AI things now.

One of the most interesting rumors I've seen so far suggests that there could be a new 'Slim' model joining the line-up. That would potentially expand the range to four models in total, unless Samsung decides to phase-out the often overlooked Plus. We reported on some leaked Galaxy S25 Slim renders the other day, which could give you an idea of what this model will look like.

Circling back to the new features for the Galaxy S25 - it's almost certain that Samsung will double-down on its recent focus on AI features. Right now, for example, the Samsung Unpacked teaser specifically mentions “a true AI companion” as it's main marketing spiel. Since the video itself showcases someone the voice assistant, Samsung is almost certainly going to supercharge Bixby with support for much more advanced tasks.

What's important to you?

(Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

When it comes to upgrading, there's no one key piece of advice I can give to our readers. Generally speaking, you're going to have a much better idea of what your require out of your device - and the state of your old device and so on.

Unless you're a keen early adopter, those currently holding a Galaxy S24 will easily be able to sit this one out in my opinion. The Galaxy S25 is going to be more powerful and more feature-laden, sure, but I don't feel there's a real 'killer' feature in the rumors so far that really jusitifies that roundup. If you can get a free upgrade, however, then by all means jump on that.

Things get a little murkier for those on Galaxy S23 series devices and older. A Galaxy S23 in good working order is likely to fetch a decent rebate via trade-in still so there's an argument to handing it over before it really devaluates. In addition, the leap from the older hardware to the newer stuff is likely to be significant if the new devices recieve a RAM upgrade as well as a new chipset. And, if the AI features are important to you - then know that the latest chipsets will be build ground-up for AI optimisation. A number of the latest AI features will either be slower or flat-out won't be supported on the older series devices.