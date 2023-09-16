Samsung Galaxy S23 FE render leak hints at its design and colors

Now that we're more or less over the excitement of seeing Apple launch its new phones, we can turn our attention to what's next for Samsung – specifically the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which has been shown off in a newly leaked render.

The render, from MSPowerUser via SamMobile, shows the upcoming mid-ranger in four shades: black, white, a rather deep purple, and a very light green. It certainly looks like it could be an official promotional image from Samsung itself.

Of course the render would also appear to confirm the actual existence of the phone, and its name. Bear in mind that we never got a Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, so there were no guarantees that we would get one of these Fan Edition phones this year – or ever again.

The number of earlier leaks we've seen, together with this latest one, suggests that the Galaxy S23 FE is indeed on the way. The design is very much reminiscent of the Galaxy S23, as you would expect, with individual camera cut-outs and flat panels.

What we think we know so far

As we've said, there have been plenty of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumors and leaks already, which can help you decide whether or not this should be your next smartphone – or if you're actually better off waiting until 2024 and the Samsung Galaxy S24.

The very dependable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm is rumored to be running the show on this phone, while we've also seen unofficial renders of the phone that match up rather neatly with the new image that's surfaced.

Less exciting are the rumors around wireless charging, which is apparently not going to be very fast at all. That's certainly one way of keeping costs down, and to be fair that's the whole reason that the Galaxy S23 FE exists at all.

Based on what we've heard so far, a launch can't be too far away, and should be happening at some point this year. As always, the price point is going to be crucial, and we'll let you know as soon as there's some official news.