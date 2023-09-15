The Samsung Galaxy S24 series might have lots of RAM but slow charging

In amongst all the iPhone 15 news, other phones are continuing to leak, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks are a mix of good and bad.

Getting the bad news out of the way first, it seems all three models – meaning the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – might charge at the same speeds as their predecessors.

This is according to a 3C certification listing spotted by MyFixGuide, showing 25W charging speeds for the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, and 45W speeds for the Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra. In all cases, that’s identical to the Samsung Galaxy S23 line.

(Image credit: 3C / MyFixGuide)

The listing additionally states that, unsurprisingly, there will be no chargers included with the phones. Samsung stopped putting chargers in the boxes of its Galaxy S handsets a while back, so this was expected.

While we’d take all of this information with a pinch of salt, 3C is an official Chinese agency, and requires information from Samsung in order to certify the company’s products. So in other words, the information in this listing should be accurate.

That’s a shame though, because Samsung’s phones charge far slower than many Android rivals. For example, the OnePlus 10T offers 150W charging, and many of the best Android phones can be charged at somewhere between 80W and 100W.

From bad to better

Still, as we said at the start, there’s good news too, as another leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S24 line will include a hefty amount of RAM.

This is according to @Tech_Reve, who has a solid if somewhat short track record. They claim that you’ll be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in at least two configurations, one of which has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and the other with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

For reference, all models of the Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have 8GB of RAM, so you’ll be able to get 4GB more here if this leak is right.

S24/S24+SD 8 Gen 3/Exynos 2400M13 LTPO Display8/128 12/256~S24 UltraSD 8 Gen 3M13 LTPO Display16/256~ 16/2TSeptember 15, 2023 See more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will apparently get between 256GB and 2TB of storage, with all models having 16GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the model, so in all cases you’d be getting more here. It also tops out at 1TB of storage, so you might be able to get double that with the S24 Ultra. Though this isn't the first time @Tech_Reve has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might come with 2TB of storage.

Finally, @Tech_Reve reiterates claims they’ve previously made about the chipset, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra apparently using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the other two models will use some combination of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Samsung’s own Exynos 2400. Presumably the split will be regional, as that tends to be the case, but this leak doesn’t specify.

We should find out for sure in a few months, as the Samsung Galaxy S24 line is likely to land in January or February, and it could shake up our list of the best phones when it does.