The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could match the next iPhone in having too much storage

Most smartphone users are probably happy enough with 256GB of storage, and many get by with less. But reportedly the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might really live up to its Ultra name by coming in a 2TB version.

This is according to reputable leaker @Tech_Reve posting on X (formerly Twitter), and if true, that would be twice as much storage as you can get with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max, and a match for the rumored top capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

So that’s a lot of storage, and far more than we’d wager the vast majority of people need, especially as cloud storage is affordable, and in some cases freely available. But if you’re recording hours of 8K video or simply want to store an extensive media library on your phone, then it could be helpful.

S24Ultra has 2TB options😯Furthermore, it's almost certain that the RAM for the 256GB variant will be 12GB. However, there could be a 128GB model with 8GB of RAM.August 28, 2023

For everyone else though, the same source claims the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will also come in a 256GB version with 12GB of RAM. That’s up from the 8GB of RAM that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with in that storage capacity.

Interestingly, they also claim that there could be a 128GB model with 8GB of RAM, but they don’t sound sure of that, and we’d be surprised, since the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at 256GB. Offering a smaller storage capacity in the next model could keep the starting price down, but it could also look like a backwards step, so we’re not convinced Samsung would do this.

More storage means more money

We’ve also previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will cost more than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is less likely to be the case if a 128GB model is offered, so that’s another reason to doubt this 128GB claim.

The rest of this leak though matches up with a higher price, both a higher starting price, due to the increase in RAM with a 256GB model, and a higher peak price, due to double the storage at the top end.

So if you haven’t yet started saving, you probably should. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to be one of the absolute best phones when it launches in early 2024 though, so it might at least be worth the money.