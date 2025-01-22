Last-minute Samsung Galaxy S25 rumor reveals possible pre-order perks

If you pre-order a phone in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, you'll reportedly get a free storage upgrade

Some retailers may also throw in a free charger or offer trade-in deals

Pre-orders reportedly start today and end on February 6

Later today, Samsung will almost certainly be announcing the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and we expect that pre-orders for all three devices will start soon after that. And thanks to a new rumor, we also have an idea of the perks you might get if you choose to do so.

According to French site Dealabs (via Phone Arena), Samsung will offer a free storage upgrade if you pre-order one of its Galaxy S25 devices. So, in other words, you could get a 256GB model for the price of a 128GB one, a 512GB model for the price of a 256GB one, or a 1TB model for the price of a 512GB one.

The actual storage capacities that are available to choose from will probably vary depending on which phone you pick, though, with rumors suggesting that the Galaxy S25 itself will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities, the Galaxy S25 Plus in 256GB and 512GB versions, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

Reserve the next Samsung Galaxy device today

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

It's that time of the year again, folks. Reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones - almost certainly the Galaxy S25 range. Simply sign-up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to preorder, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd so stay tuned for updates.

In France and beyond

It’s worth noting that this site is only talking about pre-orders in France, but Samsung commonly offers storage upgrades if you pre-order its devices, so we think it’s likely that the same deal will be offered elsewhere.

We certainly hope so, as while recent leaks suggest the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series won’t be any higher than that of the S24, these are still sure to be expensive phones, so a free storage upgrade could help make them more affordable.

The site also adds that other bonuses such as trade-in deals or free chargers might be offered too, but only at select retailers.

As for when you’ll be able to pre-order, Dealabs claims that pre-orders will open after the phones are announced today, and run through to February 6, with the official release date being February 7.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Samsung Galaxy S25 launch kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT today (Wednesday, January 22), which is 5am AEDT on January 23 for those in Australia, and you’ll be able to tune in live – here’s how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

But you can also head over to our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog for all the news, announcements, and our analysis during the launch, plus any last-minute leaks before things get underway.