Last call: Samsung Galaxy S25 reservations end tomorrow – and they come with a handy bonus
Get $50 of credit on the house and the chance to win $5,000
If you're interested in securing a Galaxy S25 then be aware that the official Samsung Store's excellent reservation campaign ends tomorrow.
Why reserve? Well, you'll not only secure yourself a guaranteed slot once preorders go live but also get a handy $50 in-store credit and the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These gifts will stack on top of whatever preorder promotions that Samsung decides to offer tomorrow so it's a handy bonus that's well worth signing up for.
To sign up, all you need to do is head on over to Samsung and provide an email address. This particular promotion is completely free and doesn't lock you into a preorder - so there's no real commitment if you change your mind tomorrow.
Samsung Galaxy S25 reservations end tomorrow
Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit
The reservation campaign will end directly before the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event - which is due to take place tomorrow at 1PM ET. We'll be providing live coverage from the event as well as roundups for the best preorder deals right here so don't hesitate to check in tomorrow for more content.
If you're still on the fence about upgrading, then I'd recommend checking out my recently published article weighing up the pros and cons. Generally speaking, I'm expecting trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 in value so there should be decent deals for potential upgraders - although the new features are likely to revolve around AI features and a new chipset, so those might not appeal to some.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
