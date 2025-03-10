Hurry! Samsung's latest sale is slashing up to 47% off its top TVs, phones and more for a limited time only

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just AU$1,499 or the Samsung S90D OLED TV for AU$1,750

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus in orange, the S24 Ultra in silver, the Jet 65 vacuum and the S90D TV
Samsung’s secret sale is back! Over the next 48 hours, you’ll be able to snatch up some of the Korean tech giant’s best tech at a huge discount – up to 47% off in the TVs category and 30% off in the phones space.

For a limited time, you can score the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for only AU$1,499 (was AU$1,999), Galaxy S24 Plus for AU$929.40 (was AU$1,549) and the Jet 65 Stick Vacuum for AU$299 (was AU$449). However, the best discount applies to the Samsung S90D, the company’s cheaper high-end OLED TV, down to AU$1,750 (was AU$3,299). You’ll get even better discounts if you trade in your old devices, so it could be a pretty good way to rid your home of some old tech, too.

This is a pretty rare opportunity to snatch up generous discounts on some Samsung gear. You only have until March 12 at 10AM AEDT to take part in this sale, so get in quick to nab a bargain. Remember to use the code SECRET3 at the checkout to get the full discount!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,499 at Samsung AU

Save AU$500

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was my favourite phone of 2024, and was picked as the best camera phone by TechRadar (only to be replaced by the S25 Ultra in 2025). It offers a gorgeous squared display and performance that can go all day, though it is a big and heavy unit. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we gave it four and a half stars, along with the TechRadar Recommends seal of approval. On top of this discount, you’ll also get AU$200 bonus trade-in value, bringing your full discounted price down to AU$1,200 plus the value of your trade-in, effectively one of the lowest prices for the S24 Ultra ever. Remember to use the code SECRET3 at the checkout to get the full discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (128GB)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (128GB): was AU$1,549 now AU$929.40 at Samsung AU

Save AU$619.60

Not interested in the Ultra? The Galaxy S24 Plus is also a dependable phone, with a brilliant array of cameras and amazing processor capability. We loved it in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Trade in an eligible phone and you'll receive up to AU$150 bonus in credit. Remember to use the code SECRET3 at the checkout to get the full discount.

Samsung Jet 65 Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 65 Stick Vacuum: was AU$449 now AU$299 at Samsung AU

Save AU$150

Already a budget-friendly vacuum, the Samsung Jet 65 might be the handheld home cleaner you’ve been looking for. Offering 150W suction power and up to 40 minutes of charge with a swappable battery, the 65 is mostly attractive for its low price. At AU$299, it might be a nice and cheap tool for tidying up your household. Trade in your eligible old vacuum and you’ll score an additional AU$50 off. Remember to use the code SECRET3 at the checkout to get the full discount.

Samsung S90D (55-inch)
Samsung S90D (55-inch): was AU$3,299.50 now AU$1,750 at Samsung AU

Save AU$1,549

Last but certainly not least, the Samsung S90D is a winner in the affordable OLED space. It might lack the incredible anti-glare filter available on the flagship S95D, and it might miss out on Dolby Vision HDR, but it’s still a worthwhile TV if you’re looking to improve your lounge room setup with a panel capable of deeper darkness. Trade in an eligible TV, and you’ll score an additional AU$150 off. Remember to use the code SECRET3 at the checkout to get the full discount.

These are the highlights as far as we’re concerned, but there are some other great deals to take advantage of. Discounts on tablets, monitors, projectors, washing machines and more are available, so don’t wait. Head over to the Samsung secret sale website to see all the discounts.

