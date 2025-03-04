Don't wait for Max – grab 12 months of Binge for just AU$4.99p/m

Come for The White Lotus, stay for Mr Inbetween, sports and more

Mr Inbetween
With WB's Max streaming service confirmed to land in Australia on March 31, ushering in a new home of HBO down under in the process, Binge's future as one of the best streaming services is uncertain. However, while Binge's HBO content is its biggest drawcard, it's far from its only weapon – and with a fresh deal that nabs you a Binge Basic plan for just AU$4.99 per month, there’s plenty of value for every kind of viewer.

As mentioned, this AU$5 deal is only for the Binge Basic ad-supported plan, which provides one standard definition stream, as opposed to the multiple screens and 4K resolution of the Premium plan. But a brilliant series like Mr Inbetween isn't going to be lessened because you can't see every mark on each character's face in crystal clear definition. Setting you back just AU$60 over 12 months, even if you only watched Mr Inbetween and Colin From Accounts over a couple of months, this deal pays for itself – and there's plenty more to enjoy, too.

Binge Basic | AU$10p/m AU$4.99p/m for 12 monthsSave AU$60

Binge Basic | AU$10p/m AU$4.99p/m for 12 months
Save AU$60

Thanks to its Foxtel ownership, Binge has a collaboration with Kayo Sports that brings the 2025 NRL, AFL and F1 seasons and more sport to all Binge tiers. The best part? No ad-breaks during play unlike free-to-air telly. Add a massive library of movies like the Toby Maguire Spider-Man films, The Dark Knight trilogy and Dune: Part Two, a heap of reality TV and more, and AU$4.99p/m is a bargain. Even if it is for Mr Inbetween re-watches.

View Deal

There's no doubting this is a tumultuous time for Binge, and while there is no official word yet on what will happen to its HBO library once Max launches, Warner Bros. Discovery has stated that The Last of Us season 2 will stream exclusively on Max when it releases on April 14. So, it's likely that no new HBO content will be coming to Binge.

However, there's also the chance that older shows like The House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, The Last of Us S1, Succession and The Penguin will be removed from Binge, too. So the ability to dive in for just AU$5 and binge any show you haven't seen yet before Max takes over is equally appealing.

Since it's such a major Australian streaming service, it's safe to assume that Binge will make up for the loss of HBO in some way, whether it's a deeper Kayo leaning, increased production of Aussie content or partnership with another brand. But even if it doesn't, the sports, movies, reality TV and non-HBO series on Binge far exceed in value the AU$60 you'd spend over 12 months with this deal.

If you're unsure what to watch, you can check out our guide to the best TV shows on Binge. Just make sure to get in quick, because this limited-time deal is only around until March 31.

