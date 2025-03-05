This deal is a winner! A month of Kayo Sports is now just AU$1
Hurry, this limited-time offer is for new customers only
The Australian winter of sport has begun,with the NRL's Las Vegas opening at the start of March and the AFL kicking off on March 7. To celebrate, Kayo has decided to offer new customers the option to substitute its usual seven day free trial for 30 days for just AU$1 – on either its Standard or Premium subscription.
Kayo just increased the price of its newly-named Premium plan, and we’ve previously questioned whether the streamer is worth it for NRL fans. You'd miss more than 100 games of NRL without it, but there's even more value to be found if you're a fan of multiple sports. On March 16, the 20 best drivers in the world go head-to-head, as the 2025 F1 season takes off in Melbourne. Soon after, the MLB season will start on March 18 as the Champion LA Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani take on the Chicago Cubs. You might even snag some of the NBA playoffs, with the regular season ending on April 13.
Save AU$39
Both Kayo plans can be trialled for just AU$1, but the Premium plan is the clear choice. You get 4K resolution and the ability to simultaneously watch on two screens, while also skipping annoying ad breaks. Normally it costs AU$40p/m, so we’re talking about some big savings. Kayo is one of the few streaming services that's OK with you using your subscription from multiple locations – meaning you can split the cost of the subscription with a family member or friend even if they live separately.
The first moments of the 2025 NRL, AFL and F1 seasons are obviously a key reason to subscribe to Kayo in March. That being said, even if you're not interested in watching those sports, Kayo still offers a heap of value without watching one second of that trio.
There's a whole heap of old sports events too, from classic Rugby League matches to Boxing bouts that let you watch greats like Rocky Marciano, Sonny Liston, Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Ray Robinson and Oscar De La Hoya in their prime. And then there's sports-related shows like Thursday Night with Matty Johns, NRL 360, AFL 360, The Pat McAfee show, SportsCenter, First Take and more. That's just the tip of the iceberg.
The true value of Kayo Sports is its massive library of documentaries – which are perfectly bingeable in this AU$1 for one-month period. Kayo boasts more than 80 30 for 30 documentaries, diving deep into famous moments, players and events in boxing, NFL, NBA, extreme sports, tennis, pop culture, college sports, racing, cycling, hockey and even competitive eating.
For only AU$1, you'd be getting your money's worth by watching just one of those documentaries. Get in quick, Kayo states this is a limited-time offer.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Daredevil: Born Again is a fearless Disney+ revival of the best Netflix Marvel TV show that continues to restore my faith in the MCU
New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: How to watch ICC Champions Trophy semi-final online (available for free)