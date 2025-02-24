Kayo's Basic plan is now called Premium – and it's getting a AU$5 price hike to match

Kayo One and Kayo Basic will become Kayo Standard and Kayo Premium

Kayo Premium will increase from AU$35p/m to AU$40p/m

Changes will come into effect on March 4, 2025

Just over 12 months ago, Kayo restructured its subscription model from three tiers – Kayo One, Kayo Basic and Kayo Premium – to Kayo One and Kayo Basic only, with the latter receiving a AU$5 price increase.

Now, in emails sent out to subscribers, Kayo Sports has announced its tiers will be changing again. From March 4, 2025, Kayo One will be known as Kayo Standard – offering the same singular stream and HD quality video – at the same price of AU$25.

However, Kayo Basic – the more expensive tier – will be known as Kayo Premium and, to match its rechristening, it's also receiving a price increase. From March 4, Kayo Premium will now cost subscribers a whopping AU$40p/m for subscribers who want 4K stream quality and two simultaneous screens.

The access to 4K content with a price hike from AU$30 to AU$35 happened in February last year, but this latest subscription cost doesn’t come with any changes to the package. In fact, the Foxtel Group announced Kayo would be integrated into Binge back in October 2024, which saw the latter’s own price increase in the same month. The latest Kayo price boost also comes after the announcement that, as of March 3, all of the Foxtel Group’s streaming platforms – Kayo, Binge, Flash and LifeStyle – will no longer be available in 'Very Remote' areas (you can see what counts as Very Remote here).

While the unavailability of these services in ‘Very Remote’ areas may not affect too many subscribers, this increase comes just in time for the start of the 2025 NRL, AFL and F1 seasons that kick off on March 2, March 6 and March 14 respectively, leaving fans with little option if they wish to watch every game or race live.

How to save on sports

For the dedicated fans who want to watch every kick-off, green light and bounce of the ball, Kayo is undoubtedly the best option. And it's an increasingly expensive one.

Luckily, we have a few ideas for how you can save this year.

Kayo is still one of increasingly few services that supports the ability for friends and family to use your account from different households. Thanks to that, by splitting the cost of Kayo Premium with a family member or friend, it will only cost you each AU$20p/m, and let you watch all the sport you need at the same time with its two simultaneous streams.

Grabbing a Binge subscription is also a viable option. As well as being one of the best streaming services in Australia with shows like Mr Inbetween, The Sopranos and The Penguin, a whole heap of reality TV and a steady stream of new, popular movies, Binge also has quite the sport offering. Binge has the same simulcast NRL and AFL games that are available on free-to-air telly on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, but with no ad-breaks during play. And you can also catch the World Surfing League, Women’s Golf, all Kayo Minis of the F1, and shows like AFL 360, NRL 360, Sunday Night with Matty Johns, The Back Page, and more.

At its most expensive, Binge costs only AU$22p/m, and if you don't need multiple streams or 4K video, Binge Basic is only AU$10 each month.

The third option is to grab Foxtel Now – Foxtel's streaming service, as opposed to having a box installed in your home. Right now, you can get the Ultimate Bundle for just AU$65p/m for 12 months, down from a whopping AU$104p/m. This package holds everything that Foxtel offers, which includes all the sports you would find on Kayo, as well as top drama, entertainment, lifestyle, reality, news, kids channels, documentaries and more. You can even try it for 10 days free.

While more expensive than Kayo itself, you get the same sport offering, as well as a heap of entertainment that could allow you to unsubscribe from other streaming services.

The fact is, if you're into sports enough to want Kayo, you aren't going to be happy with paying less to get less – otherwise what's available for free would be enough. And right now, Kayo is the best way to watch most sports in Australia, especially with the NRL, AFL and F1 seasons mere days away.