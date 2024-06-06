Hurry: get the Samsung Galaxy S24 with free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only £239

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is now on sale for as little as £239 (was £799) if you take advantage of trade-in and cashback offers at the official Samsung Store this week. With similar discounts across the entire range of devices, there's never been a better time to pick up one of these excellent Android flagships.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung will even throw in a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro if you buy either the S24 or S24 Plus models. If you go for the Ultra, then they'll swap out the Buds for a Galaxy Watch 6. Those are quite some freebies!

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now from £239 at Samsung

If you trade in an eligible device and take advantage of the £200 cash back offer, then you can get a whopping £560, the usual list price. The S24 and S24 Plus also come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or if you upgrade to the Ultra, the free gift is a Galaxy Watch 6.

We love the Galaxy S24 and wax lyrical about it in our 2024 review. The amazing battery life, unbeatable performance, and sleep design make it one of the best choices ever for Android fans. The feature set means it warrants the Ultra status but because it is all packed into a smaller case, it's simply called the S24.

It has all the new Galaxy AI and Google circle-to-search features. The camera is fantastic, especially if you regularly use a lot of zoom. In that regard, it's even better than the iPhone 15.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

If this incredible deal doesn't quite hit the mark, we've found a range of other Samsung mobile phone deals for you to peruse. We've got a great collection of articles covering the Best Galaxy Phones or if you want to know the best smartphones around at the moment, we have our Best phones guide.