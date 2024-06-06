Hurry: get the Samsung Galaxy S24 with free Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only £239
Take advantage of trade in and cashback offers to benefit from a whopping £560 off the list price
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is now on sale for as little as £239 (was £799) if you take advantage of trade-in and cashback offers at the official Samsung Store this week. With similar discounts across the entire range of devices, there's never been a better time to pick up one of these excellent Android flagships.
To sweeten the deal, Samsung will even throw in a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro if you buy either the S24 or S24 Plus models. If you go for the Ultra, then they'll swap out the Buds for a Galaxy Watch 6. Those are quite some freebies!
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal
Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now from £239 at Samsung
If you trade in an eligible device and take advantage of the £200 cash back offer, then you can get a whopping £560, the usual list price. The S24 and S24 Plus also come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or if you upgrade to the Ultra, the free gift is a Galaxy Watch 6.
We love the Galaxy S24 and wax lyrical about it in our 2024 review. The amazing battery life, unbeatable performance, and sleep design make it one of the best choices ever for Android fans. The feature set means it warrants the Ultra status but because it is all packed into a smaller case, it's simply called the S24.
It has all the new Galaxy AI and Google circle-to-search features. The camera is fantastic, especially if you regularly use a lot of zoom. In that regard, it's even better than the iPhone 15.
If this incredible deal doesn't quite hit the mark, we've found a range of other Samsung mobile phone deals for you to peruse. We've got a great collection of articles covering the Best Galaxy Phones or if you want to know the best smartphones around at the moment, we have our Best phones guide.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.