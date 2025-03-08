Get a huge $500 off the Galaxy S25 with this limited-time trade-in deal at Samsung

Or save a flat $125 on Samsung-exclusive colors

Samsung Galaxy S25 blueblack online exclusive color on pink background with lowest price text
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung has slashed prices on the latest Galaxy smartphones in its springtime Discover Samsung Sale. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for as low as $299.99 (was $799.99) thanks to a limited-time trade-in deal.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy S25 since launch. There's a small catch, though, as you only get the full $500 rebate when handing over a few specific phones. Namely, any from the S24 lineup or the Flip/Fold 6 and 5. If you don't have a phone to trade in you can get a flat $125 off the Samsung-exclusive colors like Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold.

Samsung has offered some pretty generous trade-in deals in the past, but it's rarer to see discounts over $100 for items without trade-in. So, if you've been waiting for the perfect moment to try the new Galaxy phone, this is likely the best time until the retailer's inevitable summer sale.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal

Samsung Galaxy S25: $799.99$299.99 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799.99 now from $299.99 at Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the best-value Android phones on the market and it's now at its lowest price since launch with this trade-in deal. Samsung is offering up to $500 trade-in credit or $125 without trade-in for exclusive colors only. In our review, we highlighted the Galaxy S25's performance and speed, battery life, and sleek design. It boasts the same Snapdragon Elite 8 processor in the S25 Plus and Ultra and lasted over 16 hours during testing. While its 6.2-inch screen is a little small for some, the power it packs into its petite frame is impressive.

View Deal

The Galaxy S25 especially stands out because of how much power it packs into a smaller-sized phone. Its 6.2-inch AMOLED display matches the size of the S24 and keeps the 120 Hz refresh rate, but it still manages to impress with its performance and a battery that lasted over 16 hours. We mention these strengths in our Samsung Galaxy S25 review in addition to the sleek, polished look that Samsung phones are known for.

The Galaxy S25 uses the Snapdragon Gen 8 Elite, the same processor in both the S25 Plus and Ultra. It doesn't have as nice a display, battery, and camera as its pricier counterparts, but its premium processor and battery life at its size are hard to beat for this price.

The only thing I'd worry about is the storage, which only ranges between 128GB and 256GB. Most of the 256GB options are already sold out, so you'd better act fast if you're interested in buying.

The Galaxy S25 isn't as powerful as its siblings, but it's still one of our best Samsung phones. If you want to shell out for a more advanced phone, browse our best phones or look into the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the best overall Samsung phone.

Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

