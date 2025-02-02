Galaxy S25 preorders end soon: it's the last chance to get a free storage upgrade plus other epic deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 preorders will officially end on Friday, February 7 so there are only a few days left to get your hands on what are likely to be the best deals we'll see for a while on these flagships.

Foremost of this week's best Galaxy S25 deals is Samsung's own excellent preorder promo. The official site currently offers an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $900, plus up to $300 of store credit on the house.

Granted, the majority of this credit is intended to be used as part of a free storage upgrade, but that's still a useful bonus. What's left of your credit is particularly handy for cheap accessories like earbuds or chargers.

Both AT&T and Verizon also offer exceptional preorder bonuses. Right now, AT&T's maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,249 is impressive enough to get an entire Galaxy S25 Ultra for free. Whereas, a trade-in alongside an Ultimate plan at Verizon is enough to bag you a free S25 Plus, Galaxy Watch 7, and a Samsung tablet.

Finally, I'd also recommend checking out Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for Samsung plan. While this particular promotion is likely to stick around after the initial preorder window, this deal offers a Galaxy S25 Plus and an unlimited plan for just $65/mo. That's without the trade-in criteria - and you're also entitled to a free upgrade when the next generation of Galaxy devices arrive down the line.

Ending soon: Samsung's epic Galaxy S25 preorder deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: $900 instant trade-in credit and up to $300 credit at Samsung

Looking for an unlocked device? This right here is your best option by far. The official Samsung Store is offering an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $900 and $300 of store credit on the house for both carrier and unlocked devices today. The trade-in here is superb and the $300 credit is also a significant bonus that can be used to pick up any number of cheap accessories at the Samsung Store. Overall, a superb opening deal and one that's even better than I anticipated.

More Galaxy S25 preorder deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

Verizon has come out swinging for its initial batch of Galaxy S25 deals with several promotions that are a throwback to those we saw over Black Friday. The crux of it is this: you can currently get a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 with the Plus or Ultra or up to $800 off the standard Galaxy S25 alongside a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a Samsung tablet. Note that you'll need a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan to be eligible here and those free accessories also require a cellular line each, so even if the devices are free themselves you'll still have to pay $15/mo extra if you claim both of them!

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: get up to $1,299 off with a trade-in, plus cheap watch and tablet at AT&T

AT&T's opening Galaxy S25 deals offer a compelling combination of a decent trade-in rebate and the option to bundle in a Galaxy Watch 7 and Samsung tablet for just $0.99 per month each. As always, the trade-in rebate is the bulk of the deal here since its maximum saving of up to $1,299 is enough to cover the entire cost of every device in the range. Note, that you need a 36-month unlimited plan to be eligible for the saving, although I expect the trade-in eligibility criteria to be pretty generous.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: free gift card worth up to $200 at Amazon

Amazon's deal for the new Galaxy S25 series includes a free gift card worth up to $200. The card amount here is going to depend on which device you go for - naturally, the pricier devices have a better gift card attached. Overall, I'm not bowled over by this particular promotion but it could be a decent option if you're not set on trading in for a discount and aren't interested in the $300 store credit that Samsung is offering (see above).