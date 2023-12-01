Fresh Samsung Galaxy S24 leak reveals chipset and S Pen details

We could be just a month and a bit away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and the leaks keep on coming – with the newest batch giving us some more information about the chipsets and accessories these handsets will come with.

As per Android Authority, a selection of phones with model numbers that purportedly line up with the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra just passed through Federal Communications Commission (FCC) registration in the US.

FCC registration is a compulsory process before gadgets can go on sale in the US, so we know these phones must be launching soon. What's more, the documentation gives us a few more hints about the internal specs.

The filings mention a Qualcomm modem, which typically means a Qualcomm processor as well – which would apparently confirm that the Galaxy S24 phones are going to come fitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, at least in the US.

The S Pen is mightier

Another detail that has been teased out of the FCC documents is a mention of the S Pen that's going to accompany the Ultra model, as it has previous editions of the most expensive phone in the range going back to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As spotted by MySmartPrice (via SamMobile), there's actually a diagram included in the FCC filing that shows off the stylus. Before you get too excited though, it's more or less identical to the one that came with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so no surprises there.

Most sources are pointing towards January 17 as being the date when Samsung unveils the Galaxy S24 phones, and by the time that date rolls around we'll probably know everything there is to know about the upcoming smartphones.

They're now popping up in the listings of various regulators across the world, and while those listings don't reveal too much about the specs or features of the devices, they're clear evidence that Samsung's next flagship phone launch is on schedule.