The Samsung Galaxy S24 could be in your hands before the end of January

It’s looking increasingly likely that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and its siblings – the Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – will land in January, and more specifically on January 17. We’d heard January 17 mentioned as the likely Galaxy S24 launch date before, and now we’re hearing the same date from another source.

This time, it’s South Korean site The Elec (via Phandroid) making the claim, but the site also included some other details, adding that the launch will happen in San Jose, California, and that pre-orders for the phones will open on January 18.

It appears – going by a translated version of the Korean text – to then say that anyone who orders the new phones between then and January 25 might receive their handset between January 26 and January 30, with the Galaxy S24 line going on general sale on January 30. So in other words you might get your handset early as a pre-order perk.

An earlier launch in a different place

If this information is accurate it would mean that Samsung would be unveiling the S24 range earlier in the year than the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which was unveiled in February of this year, and the rumored launch location also differs, as Samsung has recently used New York, San Francisco, and Seoul as locations for its launch events.

According to The Elec, the choice of San Jose was likely made as a sign of cooperation with Google and competition with Apple, both of which are headquartered nearby.

There’s a chance that any or all of the information in this report is wrong, especially as a previous leak suggested the launch would happen in San Francisco.

But with multiple sources now pointing to January 17, and no leaks suggesting a different date, that launch date seems likely at least, in which case we should get an official look at Samsung’s next best phone contenders in under two months.

But if you don't want to wait until next year to get a new Samsung phone, check out the best Black Friday phone deals, which include many Samsung handsets along with phones from other brands.