Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 images provide a clear look at this best phone contender

It looks like 2024 could be a year of software upgrades for Samsung phones, rather than big shifts in hardware design, as we’ve now seen multiple leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, and they look a lot like their predecessors.

The latest such images come from @OnLeaks – a leaker with a strong track record – who shared images on X (formerly Twitter) showing dummy units of the two upcoming phones.

A dummy unit is a mock-up that's designed to look like a phone, but which doesn’t actually function. These are used often by accessory makers to help in designing accessories, and can sometimes also be found in phone shop display cases, and elsewhere.

#Samsung #GalaxyS24 #GalaxyS24Plus dummy units... pic.twitter.com/o6Czmhot52November 14, 2023 See more

It’s not clear exactly where these dummy units originally came from or what their intended use was, so it’s hard to say how accurate they’re likely to be; although given that @OnLeaks has shared them they’re likely fairly close to the real thing.

They also largely match earlier leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 renders, in that they look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, but with flatter sides. These upcoming phones might have slimmer bezels than their predecessors too, going by earlier leaks, but it’s hard to tell from these images.

Otherwise, they look much the same, with triple-lens cameras laid out in the same way (albeit with the flash in a slightly different position), similar power and volume buttons, and even a similar layout for the USB-C port, SIM card slot, and speaker on the bottom edge.

Factual or fake?

If you’re not a fan of this design there is still some hope, however, as leaker @Tech_Reve has claimed that these dummy units are “fake.” They didn’t elaborate on that, and given @OnLeak’s good record and the fact that these units appear to match earlier leaked images we’d think they’re likely accurate, but there’s a chance they might not be.

Either way, you can expect some big changes to other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Aside from the inevitable power boost, these two phones – along with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – may well have significant AI abilities, thanks to Samsung Gauss.

We’ll find out everything these phones have to offer fairly soon, as the Samsung Galaxy S24 line will reportedly land in January, so it’s possible that we’ll be seeing a couple of the best phones of 2024 within the first few weeks of the year.