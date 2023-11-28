The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just took another step towards launching

By now it’s clear that the Samsung Galaxy S24 line – including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – is close to launching. Numerous leaks have suggested that these phones will land in January, and we’re starting to see certifications for them in various countries across the world, with the latest being Thailand.

MySmartPrice has spotted a listing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Thailand’s NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) database. This is notable because it’s an official regulatory body that all phones need to be certified by before they can be sold in Thailand.

That tells us two things. One: any information on this database is official, and two: anything listed is being prepped for launch, suggesting that it will probably be announced soon.

(Image credit: NBTC)

So this supports the leaks that suggest we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy S24 line in January, with January 17 being the most likely date from what we’ve heard so far.

As for what this listing says about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Well, it mentions the phone by name for one. While there was little doubt that a phone called the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would launch, this pretty much confirms it.

Beyond that, there’s a mention of the model number (SM-S928B/DS), and of 5G, though there was never any doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would support 5G.

Power-packed and AI-infused

Sadly, the listing doesn’t mention any other specs, but various leaks have given us an idea of what to expect. That includes a 6.8-inch screen, titanium sides, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and possibly up to 2TB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might also have a number of AI features, with Samsung possibly set to market this as an ‘AI phone’. The cameras could be less impressive though, with leaks pointing to generally similar cameras to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but with just a 5x optical zoom rather than 10x.

It seems like we’ll probably know for sure soon, but if you can’t wait until January for a new phone, take a look at the best phones and the best Samsung phones available now.