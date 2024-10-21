Don’t tell anyone: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 just hit an all-time Aussie low in Samsung’s 2-day secret sale

Call me bad with secrets, but I won’t be caught between you and a good deal. Samsung is running a ‘secret’ sale right now, with prices slashed across select phones, watches, monitors, TVs and more, with the most jaw-dropping saving going to the 1TB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, with 35% cut from the regular price.

That is an exceptional saving that dwarfs the price drops we saw during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales earlier this month – though we may see the popular foldable on sale once again once Black Friday deals come around. This current saving brings the Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to the lowest outright price we’ve ever seen for the 1TB size, with the phone only debuting back in July.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $3,299 now $2,144.35 at Samsung AU The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the most expensive smartphone that you can buy in Australia, owing to its impressive foldable display, its category-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and the Korean company’s new suite of AI features. It comes with a secondary display when the phone is folded, so you can use it as a standard smartphone when holding it to your ear, or if you want to use it quickly. When unfolded, the device is more like a tablet, albeit with a square-like screen. Both the White and Crafted Black colourways are up for grabs with this sale, though only the 1TB size option is discounted. Remember to use the code SSTEN at the checkout, and to get even more value, you can trade an eligible device in and receive a bonus AU$200 credit as a result. This offer ends on Wednesday, October 23 at 11am AEDT.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we considered it to be one of our favourite foldable smartphones, improving upon Samsung’s already strong track record in the space. We weren’t too thrilled with the price and the minimal upgrades made to the camera system, but it’s an attractive option with a sale like this. If you’re looking for a phone with a large, gorgeous screen and a fast processor, this is one of your best bets.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn’t the only device that the South Korean tech giant has discounted for its secret sale. Various models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, The Serif smart TV, the Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor and several storage options have also seen prices drop for the limited time deal. Just remember to use the SSTEN code at the checkout.

Here’s a snapshot of some other great deals you shouldn’t miss:

As with the Fold 6, all of these deals wrap up on Wednesday, October 23 at 11am, and while we’re keen to see what Samsung has to offer come Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, there’s no guarantee we’ll see these exact price drops return.