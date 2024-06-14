Bad news: the Samsung Galaxy Z 6 Fold Ultra looks increasingly likely to be exclusive to Asia

Most of the world looks likely to miss out on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra – the rumored super-premium version of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 – with a new leak suggesting the foldable is only going to be available in South Korea and China.

This comes from Android Headlines, and is based on a Samsung device model number that's been spotted, as well as some detective work. Samsung's phones usually get different model numbers in different regions, giving us clues as to what's launching where.

Last month we heard the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might only be available in South Korea, so the news that another country could see a release is positive – it's just that the majority of the planet's population will be looking on enviously.

The phone market in Asia is significantly different to regions such as Europe and the US – in terms of the manufacturers that dominate, how quickly users upgrade their phones, and more besides – and it seems as though Samsung is keen to do more to try and boost sales in China and its home country of South Korea in particular.

Waiting for the Ultra

We might get more than two Samsung foldables this year (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

We haven't heard too much about what might be coming with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, but the name suggests it's going to be a more powerful and a more expensive version of the standard foldable phone coming in the next month or so – see also the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example.

Most of the leaks around this device haven't really gone beyond the basic information that it's likely to be on the way. With the Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumored to be a rather minor upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 5, we're hoping the Ultra model brings more substantial changes.

We have heard quite a bit about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to this point, and indeed the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The potential colors for both foldable phones have been leaked, and we've also seen dummy units that hint at the design Samsung has decided on.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From the unofficial leaks that have emerged so far, the indications are that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and several other gadgets – including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 – will make an appearance on July 10.