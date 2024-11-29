These Black Friday AirTag deals are so good, I've bought four of Apple's trackers

I've been tracking the best Black Friday phone deals for the past few days, but among the myriad discounts on iPhones, Samsung phones, and Pixel devices is a much more low-key Black Friday deal on an equally useful piece of tech.
I am, of course, talking about Apple AirTags, which have been discounted to near-record-low prices at Amazon in both the US and UK for Black Friday. Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of Apple's pocket-sized object trackers for just $72.99 (down from $99) in the US, or £84 (down from £119) in the UK. Single-pack AirTags are on sale in both regions, too, at just $24 (down from $29) in the US and £28 (down from £35) in the UK.
Today's best Apple AirTag deals
Apple AirTag (single)
US: was $29 now $24 at Amazon
UK: was £35 now £28 at Amazon
In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $24 / £28 right now.
Apple AirTags (four-pack)
US: was $99 now $72.99 at Amazon
UK: was £119 now £84 at Amazon
If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon has also seen fit to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK.
I already own an AirTag, but seeing as it stays firmly in the pocket of my suitcase – which isn't the only item I want to keep an eye on – I've used Amazon's AirTag four-pack deal to increase my AirTag arsenal to five. The Airport baggage handlers won't know what's hit them.
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch new Apple AirTags in the first half of 2025, but I'm not sure the promise of longer battery life outweighs the money you can currently save on the original (and perfectly good) model.
For more Apple-related Black Friday discounts, check out our dedicated Black Friday Apple deals page.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.