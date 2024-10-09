Apple AirTag 2 gets rumored launch date – as original AirTag's price drops for Prime Day

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch new Apple AirTags in the first-half of 2025, a release which would be the device line’s first refresh since the original Apple AirTag launched back in 2021.

This comes via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and corroborates a report from last year made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the new AirTag will likely launch with the second-generation ultra-wideband chip that the iPhone 15 released with. The chip should lead to more accurate location tracking, making it easier to find your lost AirTag. It’s also expected to add Apple Vision Pro integration, but what form this will take isn’t yet known.

Otherwise, the AirTag 2 doesn’t appear set to reinvent the wheel. The IP67 rating should continue to provide protection against dust and water, and the battery should still be replaceable. This however does mean the tag may still require an add-on for it to be attached to a keyring.

This design decision does maintain the AirTag’s more high-end aesthetic, however also makes it a pricier option compared to rival BlueTooth trackers.

Today’s best Apple AirTag deals

If the potential lack of updates or the 2025 release date has put you off the Apple AirTag 2, then you can always buy the current model. Best of all, they're currently discounted as part of this year's Amazon Prime Day deals thanks to the Amazon Big Deals Day going on right now.

There are savings to be had at both Amazon US and Amazon UK.

Not in the US or UK? You can scroll down to see the best deals in your region.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

If you don’t want to wait for the new AirTag model to launch (assuming it is on the way) then you can currently buy the current one for $4-off this Amazon Prime Day. It’s a solid little BlueTooth tracker which is ideal for iPhone users who frequently lose their wallet or bag around their home. It’s handy for keys too, though you’ll need to buy a keyring holder too. Just note we have seen the AirTag sell in the past for just $22.99.

Apple AirTag: was £35 now £28 at Amazon

While we have seen the AirTag sell for as low as £26 in the past, this £7 isn’t something to sniff at if you’re keen to get an AirTag now – and aren’t wanting to wait for a better deal. It’s a handy tracker for Apple fans, and when paired with a keyring holder you can attach it to a slew of easy to lose things like your key or bag – alternatively you can simple slip the AirTag inside your bag or in a wallet to help you track those items instead.