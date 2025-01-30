Verizon's excellent home internet deal from Black Friday is still available: get a full year of Netflix for free
Upgrade your connection and get some great perks on the house
If you're looking for a superb home internet package, one of the best options on the market right now is Verizon's excellent lineup of 5G home internet plans.
Not only can existing Verizon mobile members get up to $300 off in discounts, but the carrier is also throwing in one full year of Netflix and HBO Max on the house. These streaming service bundles are worth over $200 in value over a year so this is a hefty bonus if you're looking to save some cash.
While I'd highlight this promotion as particularly good for existing Verizon mobile customers, if you're looking to make the switch you can take advantage of another deal that allows you to sign up with no upfront fees and a five-year price guarantee. On top of the free Netflix promo, this could be a decent all-around option for those looking to significantly upgrade their home setup.
We originally saw these promotions featured over Black Friday but they've stuck around for the time being. Verizon will likely switch up its deals at some point in the year so it's definitely worth checking this one out before it disappears in favor of something else.
Get one year of Netflix free with Verizon internet
Verizon home internet: get free Netflix and Max for one year
Verizon's awesome promotion on its home internet that originally featured on Black Friday is still up for grabs this week. Right now, new customers will get a full year of Netflix and HBO Max on the house - two streaming service bundles that equate to over $200 in value. If you're an existing Verizon mobile customer, you can also get an additional saving of up to $300 - giving extra incentive to combine your plans at the carrier.
Other great Verizon deals this week
Apple iPhone 16: free with a trade-in, plus free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan at Verizon
Verizon's brought back one of its most generous promotions for its current stack of deals on the latest iPhone 16 series. Right now, not only can you get up to $800 with a trade-in (enough to get the standard iPhone 16 for free), but you can also claim a free iPad and Apple Watch SE as bonus gifts. If you'd prefer not to trade, then you can instead get a $430 discount with a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan. Note that you will need to pay $15/mo extra for the accessory cellular lines if you claim both the free iPad and Apple Watch here.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch at Verizon
Verizon has just posted its initial round of deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series and they're definitely worth considering. Right now, the maximum trade-in of up to $1,000 off is enough to get the mid-tier Galaxy S25 Plus for free alongside an Ultimate Unlimited plan and you can also claim a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a tablet if you're willing to spend up to $15/mo extra for the required cellular lines. Note that this deal is also available on the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 but the maximum rebate only reaches up to $800 on this device.
