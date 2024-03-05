This epic Kogan Mobile deal gets you two 40GB plans for just AU$12.50p/m each

Kogan Mobile has just dropped one of the best SIM-only deals we’ve seen in some time, with a buy one, get one free offer on its 365-day long-expiry phone plans, netting you and one other person a substantial amount of data – 300GB or 500GB – for very little investment.

The buy one, get one free deal applies to Kogan Mobile’s Large and Extra Large 365-day SIM-only plans and is only valid until 11.59pm AEDT on Monday March 11, 2024, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of this sensational deal.

As part of the deal you can get two 300GB plans for AU$270 or two 500GB plans for AU$300. Breaking this upfront cost down, it means you and one other can receive 25GB of monthly data for the equivalent of AU$11.25p/m on the Large plan; or 40GB of data each month for the equivalent of AU$12.50.

Kogan Mobile Extra Large 365-day plan | 500GB | Unlimited calls + texts | Buy one, get one free | AU$600 AU$300 Kogan Mobile’s Extra Large plan is our top pick, as it gives two customers 40GB of data each month for 12 months, valued at AU$12.50p/m. Our current pick for the best overall SIM-only plan is Spintel’s 25GB plan for AU$22p/m, making Kogan Mobile’s offer all the more appealing.

Kogan Mobile gives you the option of receiving all 300GB of data in one hit (known as the Flex plan), or to spread it out in 30 day increments. If you’re a data-hungry user, we’d advise opting for the latter option to save you using all 300GB before the 365-day period expires.

The same applies to the 500GB Extra Large plan whereby you can elect to receive all 500GB upfront, or have it spread out in 40GB increments, working out to be AU$12.50p/m. If you use up your monthly data before the month’s end, you’ll need to wait until the next month starts to gain access to data once again.

Do note that while you do get two SIM cards (you have the choice of physical or eSIM), one person will need to stump up the initial AU$270 or AU$300 cost. We’d suggest you split the cost with someone you trust to ensure you get paid back half the initial outlay.

Kogan Mobile uses the Vodafone 4G network but as far as we can tell, there are no speed cap limits imposed on the service.

The offer is only valid until 11.59pm AEDT on Monday March 11, 2024, so you’ll want to be quick if you want to take advantage of this sensational deal.