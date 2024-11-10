Verizon launches early Black Friday deals: get a free phone, tablet, and smartwatch

Are you thinking about upgrading that old phone this November? Take note - early Black Friday deals are already available at Verizon this week thanks to the carrier's ongoing Holiday sales.

Like last year, Verizon has launched a number of awesome promotions across a wide range of iPhones, Android devices, and internet packages, which include a dizzying array of freebies and discounts.

For example, the carrier has brought back an old favorite for its Black Friday iPhone deals. Right now, you can not only get a free iPhone 16 with a new line on an unlimited data plan but also a free Apple Watch and iPad. These freebies add up to over $700 in value here - although note that you will need to pay a little extra for the required accessory cellular lines.

If you prefer Android, you'll also find some exceptional Black Friday phone deals on both Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices. I've rounded those up just below, alongside the best home internet deal available at Verizon today.

The best early Verizon Black Friday deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

My favorite iPhone deal in the build-up to Black Friday is Verizon's current promo on the iPhone 16 Pro. The carrier has just bumped up its promotion on this awesome device to offer not just a free phone, but also a free iPad and Apple Watch. Note, you will need a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan here and these accessories also need their own cellular lines ($15/mo total extra) if you're going to claim them. Still, this is an amazing promotion overall if you're looking to upgrade and want a high-end device to go alongside a high-end postpaid unlimited plan. Note that this deal is also available on the standard iPhone 16 if you want a smaller device.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $33.33 $5/mo with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're looking for a Pro-level device, right now the best Verizon deal is on the stunning iPhone 16 Pro Max. For the first time ever you can currently get this device for just $5/mo alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan without the need for a trade. This equates to a total saving of over $1,000 and you can also bundle in a free Apple Watch and iPad if you're willing to pay the $15/mo extra a month for their cellular lines. While the plan is still pretty pricey here the savings are potentially massive.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Want to go big? Here's low-key one of the best iPhone deals on the entire Verizon site right now. The stunning (and still good) iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently available for free alongside either an Ultimate OR Plus unlimited plan. The 'Or' is the critical part of this deal here because the Plus plan is a lot cheaper than the high-tier Ultimate plan - meaning you can bag this extremely high-end device for a relatively reasonable monthly price. Note that you can also throw in that free iPad and Apple Watch here as long as you're willing to pay for those additional cellular lines.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: free with a new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

This is the first time Verizon has offered the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for free without a trade-in. That alone makes this a deal worth shouting about but you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE as accessories right now. As with the freebies on the iPhones, note that you will need to pay for an additional cellular line for these accessories, which runs at $5/mo for the watch and $10/mo for the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $5/mo with new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

Here's another absolutely superb deal in the early Verizon Black Friday sale. The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with a massive discount of over $1,000 for the first time without the usual trade-in criteria. While this isn't a free phone by any stretch of the imagination, it's easily one of the biggest savings you'll find anywhere right now - and you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 tablet to sweeten the deal.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: free with a trade-in, plus free Pixel Watch 2 and tablet at Verizon

Not into your Samsung devices? Here's a really superb early Verizon Black Friday deal on the stunning Google Pixel 9 Pro. Right now, this one is free with an eligible trade-in and you can also get yourself a free Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Much like the above deal on the Galaxy S24 Plus, this one requires additional accessory cellular lines if you claim your freebies but it's overall an outstanding deal considering how new and popular this device is.

Verizon home internet: Netflix and Max for 12-months

And, it's not just phones that are covered in this week's early Black Friday deals at Verizon. You can also get some superb freebies with the carrier's home internet packages, which by the way, are much cheaper if you're an existing mobile user. Right now, new customers will get a full year of Netflix and HBO Max on the house - two streaming service bundles that equate to over $200 in value. If you'd prefer, there's also an Xbox gaming bundle up for grabs with a gift card and accessories.

