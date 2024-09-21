The best cheap iPhone is about to disappear – buy one while you still can

It’s time to pour one out for the iPhone 13, as with the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple has consigned its 2021 iPhone to the tech bone orchard. But I’m here to tell you to buy one while you still can.

That’s because the iPhone 13 was, until Apple officially retired it, our pick for the best cheap iPhone. And for good reason.

Despite now being three generations old, the iPhone 13 is still a very capable smartphone, and a good entry point into the walled garden of iOS and the Apple ecosystem. It blends a rather sleek design with the best display for size for phones – that’s 6.1 inches – and has a pair of very capable cameras, and a chipset that I doubt you’d be able to make sweat even today unless you threw the most demanding of apps or near-console-quality games at it.

As such, it previously prompted me to write about why it’s a phone that anyone looking to move from Android to iPhone should consider, as it’s a capable but not overly expensive first Apple handset. And for people with older iPhones, say an iPhone X or iPhone 11, it’s a perfectly good phone to get if you want to avoid the hefty prices the latest iPhones command; such is the benefit of Apple cutting the prices of its older iPhones each time a new generation comes out.

Sure there are caveats to the iPhone 13, namely its 60Hz display, which felt dated back in 2021 for a phone of its class (and feels even more dated on the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus), and a now-defunct Lightning port. But otherwise, I think it’s a fantastic phone, with the endurance to last another generation or two if you’re not fussed about Apple Intelligence – and I'd caution against rushing to jump in this Cupertino-tinged AI train, as I’m not wholly convinced that artificial intelligence tools, even in the best AI phones, are as up to snuff as I’d like them to be.

So I still feel the iPhone 13 is worth it, even if you perhaps just want a spare Apple phone.

Let the hunt begin

Of course, you'll need to move quickly before the iPhone 13 disappears altogether. I’d suggest checking out retailers like Best Buy and Currys in the US and UK respectively. Equally, you could go on the hunt for a refurbished iPhone 13 – the likes of Amazon tend to offer fairly robust refurbishments. And do check out our iPhone deals page to see if any iPhone 13 models pop up there.

I’d also suggest keeping an eye out for iPhone 13 units getting decent discounts as we approach the Amazon Big Deals Days in October and enter what I’m now calling Black Friday season – basically some six-ish weeks of deals. It's during these sales events that I suspect retailers will be looking to shift old Apple stock, and the iPhone 13 will surely feature.

If you end up missing the iPhone 13 boat, then I suspect your next-best hope for an affordable but capable iPhone will come in the form of a next-generation SE model. We’ve been referring to that as the iPhone SE 4, and while the rumors are sketchy as to its potential existence, if it does eventually appear – likely next year – we could see a phone that’s not dissimilar to the iPhone 13, and which could even channel the iPhone 14 in terms of design. Watch this space.