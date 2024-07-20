Will the iPhone 15 price go down?

With the iPhone 16 range looking likely to launch in early September, this is arguably one of the worst times to consider buying a current-generation flagship Apple phone; currently comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Instead, it's a good idea to wait for the iPhone 16 to arrive and, as has happened in the past, wait for the price of the previous models to drop.

After all, if the rumors are true, it's likely that you could still snag one of the best phones and not miss out on a mass of new features.

Reports so far point towards an iterative evolution for the next-generation iPhones, rather than a suite of major changes – for example, going by the rumored iPhone 16 specs, Apple may still equip its standard and Plus models with a 60Hz display.

Of course, this tactic is all dependent on Apple not only reducing the iPhone 15’s price but also keeping the range around.

An iPhone 15 price cut look super-likely

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Based on previous launches, Apple tends to drop the price of the previous-generation iPhones by a couple of hundred dollars or pounds from their launch price. For example, after launching the iPhone 15 range, the iPhone 14 was reduced from a starting price of $799 / £849 / AU$1,339 to $699 / £699 / AU$1,299.

So if Apple sticks with the current iPhone pricing with the next-generation phones, then we can expect the iPhone 15 to drop to similar prices as its predecessor. There is a caveat here in that when Apple launched the iPhone 15, it cut the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from the lineup; we expect the same to happen to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max this year.

As such, you’ll likely be able to score an iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at a discount price from Apple directly. But if you want a Pro model, you’ll need to hunt around carriers and third-party retailers, who’ll likely cut the price of the older Pro phones by a good amount as they try to clear stock for the newer iPhones.

We also predict Apple will keep the standard iPhone 14 available, as it did with the iPhone 13, following the iPhone 15’s launch. If it continues with the same pricing model we can expect the iPhone 14 to drop to $599 / £599 / Au$1,099.

Apple is notoriously tight-lipped about its product releases and pricing, but I’ve been covering iPhones for years and am very confident that we’ll see the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus drop in price, but also see the end of the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, come September.

And with that all in mind, I’d really suggest you don’t buy an iPhone now until the iPhone 16 comes along; you’re looking at a wait of some seven or eight weeks. I think it’s worth waiting to see if the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max catch your eye, or if you’d prefer to grab a slightly older phone and save a good bit of cash.

However, if you can't wait and need a new Apple phone immediately, then check out our roundup of the best iPhone deals right now. And do check out the widget below as it should flag any iPhone 15 deals in real time.