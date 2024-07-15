iPhone 16 specs predictions: everything we expect to see from every model

The iPhone 16 series is probably only a couple of months away at the time of writing, and as usual with new iPhones, we’ve seen dozens of leaks and rumors already.

As such, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from these phones, so below we’ve detailed all the likely specs for every expected model – namely the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

These predictions are based on the most credible leaks and rumors we’ve seen so far, coupled with educated guesses based on Apple’s usual patterns. So none of this is confirmed, but there’s a good chance that much of this will prove accurate.

iPhone 16 specs predictions

The iPhone 15 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 specs (rumored) Display: 6.1-inch OLED Resolution: 1179 x 2556 pixels Refresh rate: 60Hz Chipset: A17 Pro or A18 Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery: 3,561mAh

The iPhone 16 could either have an A17 Pro chipset (like the iPhone 15 Pro) or a new A18 chipset, depending on which leaks you believe.

In recent years, Apple has equipped the standard iPhone models with the previous year’s Pro-level chipset, so if the company continues that pattern, then it’s the A17 Pro that we’ll see. But even if it gets a new A18, this might still be a weaker chipset then the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max get, as they might instead have an A18 Pro according to leaks. So whatever the case, expect the chipset here to be less powerful than the one in the top iPhone 16-series models.

Multiple leaks have said the iPhone 16 will have 8GB of RAM, so that’s looking all but guaranteed since there are no conflicting reports. We haven’t heard as much about storage but this is likely to be similar to the iPhone 15, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models offered – though one iPhone 16 leak suggests we could see 256GB as the base capacity.

The iPhone 16’s screen probably won’t be in for many upgrades either, with reports suggesting that it’s once again 6.1 inches, likely with a 60Hz refresh rate and a roughly 1179 x 2556 resolution. Expect it to be OLED again too, though according to one report, the iPhone 16’s screen might be brighter than its 2,000-nits predecessor.

We have very specific specs for the battery, with multiple leaks saying the iPhone 16 has a 3,561mAh one, which would be around 6% larger than the 3,349mAh battery in the iPhone 15.

Finally, the iPhone 16’s cameras probably won’t undergo any changes, with the same 48MP main and 12MP ultra-wide snappers as last year expected. There’s no word yet on the selfie camera, so for now we’ll assume that will also be 12MP like on the iPhone 15.

iPhone 16 Plus specs predictions

The iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Plus specs (rumored) Display: 6.7-inch OLED Resolution: 1290 x 2796 pixels Refresh rate: 60Hz Chipset: A17 Pro or A18 Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery: 4,006mAh

The iPhone 16 Plus will likely have many of the same specs as the iPhone 16, based both on leaks and past form.

We expect it then to have the same chipset – either an A17 Pro or an A18, as discussed above.

It will probably also have the same amount of RAM, which is rumored to be 8GB, and identical storage capacities, likely 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB – although one leak suggests a 256GB starting capacity.

The screen will likely differ to the iPhone 16’s, but not in most ways to the iPhone 15 Plus’s, so we’re likely to once again see a 6.7-inch 1290 x 2796 OLED display, and unfortunately the iPhone 16 Plus will probably have a 60Hz refresh rate too, though its display might get brighter than the iPhone 15 Plus’.

But sadly, multiple leaks suggest the iPhone 16 Plus will actually have a smaller battery than its predecessor, coming in at 4,006mAh, rather than 4,383mAh.

And for cameras, we’ll likely see the same cameras as last year for the iPhone 16 Plus, meaning a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

iPhone 16 Pro specs predictions

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Pro specs (rumored) Display: 6.3-inch OLED Resolution: TBC Refresh rate: Adaptive 1-120Hz Chipset: A18 Pro Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom Front camera: 12MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery: 3,355mAh

Apple might have quite a few upgrades planned for the iPhone 16 Pro, starting with the chipset, which will reportedly – and unsurprisingly – be a new A18 Pro one.

However, this chipset will supposedly be paired with 8GB of RAM, just like in the iPhone 15 Pro. That’s a spec which might limit the iPhone 16 Pro’s AI abilities.

We haven’t yet heard much about what storage capacities the iPhone 16 Pro might come in, but we’d guess it will be largely the same as the iPhone 15 Pro, meaning 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. That said, one leak points to a maximum capacity of 2TB. It's also possible that Apple will ditch the 128GB size, much as it already has done with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As for the screen, leaks suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro’s display will be slightly bigger than its predecessor, at 6.3 inches, up from 6.1 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro’s screen could also be 20% brighter.

For the battery, leaks suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 3,355mAh battery, making it marginally bigger than the 3,290mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro could also charge faster, at 40 watts.

Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro will probably get some camera upgrades, with leaks pointing to it receiving the 12MP 5x zoom camera already found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro might also get a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, which would be an upgrade on the 12MP ultra-wide in the current model. However, reports suggest the phone will retain the 48MP main camera and 12MP front-facing camera of its predecessor.

iPhone 16 Pro Max specs predictions

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Pro Max specs (rumored) Display: 6.9-inch OLED Resolution: TBC Refresh rate: Adaptive 1-120Hz Chipset: A18 Pro Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom Front camera: 12MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery: 4,676mAh

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is sure to be the most high-spec model in the iPhone 16 line (well, unless we get an iPhone 16 Ultra anyway).

The Pro Max will reportedly not be any more powerful than the iPhone 16 Pro though, with the same A18 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM as its smaller sibling.

For storage, one report suggests the iPhone 16 Pro Max will top out at 2TB, rather than the 1TB of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There’s no word on the other capacities, but they’re likely to be the same as last year, meaning 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

We’ve also heard that the iPhone 16 Pro Max might have a massive 6.9-inch screen, up from the 6.7 inches of its predecessor, and as with the other iPhone 16 models its display might be brighter than the current phone’s.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max’s battery will also be bigger according to multiple sources, with leaks suggesting it will have a 4,676mAh battery, rather than the 4,441mAh of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As with the iPhone 16 Pro, this will reportedly also charge at 40 watts.

Finally, we have the cameras, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be getting a new ‘super telephoto’ camera, which could zoom far further than the 5x of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s. That said, this is an old leak, and if it happens at all it could be intended for an iPhone Ultra instead, so it’s just as possible that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will keep its current 12MP 5x zoom camera.

In either case, it will reportedly get a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, just like the iPhone 16 Pro, but will probably have the same 48MP main and 12MP selfie cameras as its predecessor.