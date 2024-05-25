Score a free iPhone 15 Plus at Verizon without a trade-in this Memorial Day

The Verizon Hot Deals Day sale is live and it's currently featuring the best iPhone 15 Plus deal we've ever seen from the carrier. For a limited-time only, you'll be able to pick up the flagship for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan.

That's a total savings of $929 over a 36-month plan, and even better still - you don't even need to trade in to be eligible (unlike most similar iPhone deals). Note that this promotion is eligible with the pricier Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plans rather than the basic Unlimited Welcome plan.

In addition to this superb deal on the iPhone 15 Plus, the Verizon Hot Deals Day sale also includes a bonus gift of an iPad and Apple Watch SE with all eligible iPhone 15 purchases. Added up, this is an extra $750 of extra value alongside your free iPhone 15 Plus, but do note that you will need to pay for additional cellular lines for your freebies - which can run up to $15 per month on top.

The Verizon Hot Deals Day sale runs through to next week - concurrently with all the other Memorial Day sales from other retailers right now. If you're interested in more coverage and recommendations, head on over to our main Memorial Day sales hub page, which covers laptops, TVs, and much more.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: free with a new unlimited data line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Today's deal on the iPhone 15 Plus at Verizon is the best we've seen from the carrier. Not only can you get this stunning device for free alongside a new unlimited data line right now, but there's also the option to throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE as a bonus right now. Note, however, that you will need an unlimited data plan and additional accessory cellular lines to be eligible for these freebies.

The freebies being offered here are the Apple iPad (9th Generation) and the Apple Watch SE 2, which are both relatively budget devices from the brand. They are, however, both decent devices and extremely useful if you're already locked-in to the Apple ecosystem and they'll pair up great with any of the latest iPhone 15 models.

