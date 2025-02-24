New iPhone 16e too pricey? The iPhone 14 Plus has just hit a new record-low price and it's a great alternative

It’s tempting to want to keep up with the latest technology all the time, but sometimes it works out as much better value to stay a step or two behind. Right now, one of the best phone deals is the perfect example of that. Today, you can buy the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at Argos for £499 (was £699). That makes it significantly cheaper than the recently announced iPhone 16e which we’ve already acknowledged is too expensive.

The iPhone 14 Plus isn’t one of the best iPhones any more, but it’s still a great option if you’re looking for a new iPhone. It has a great looking 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display paired up with a still speedy A15 Bionic chip and some great cameras. Ideal for anyone who doesn’t want or need to invest in the more pricey iPhones around.

Today's best Apple iPhone 14 Plus deal

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was £699 now £499 at Argos The Apple iPhone 14 Plus isn’t the latest model but it’s still excellent for the price. Its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display looks good from any angle, while you can take photos in low light as well as regular lighting thanks to its dual-camera system. Whether you’re looking to record 4K video, take quick selfies, or simply play some games via the speedy processor, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus does it all pretty well.

Our iPhone 14 Plus review describes it as a “great option for those after a bigger handset” citing its “excellent” design, display, cameras, and build quality. Even at launch, it was a good price for what it offered and that’s even more the case now it’s much cheaper.

Sure, you won’t see it in our look at the best phones but pricing wise, it’s up there with the best cheap phones. This model has 128GB of storage so you’re all set for a while, and it has all the essentials you need from an iPhone including Crash Detection. It’s perfect for anyone seeking an iPhone without spending a fortune.

If you can afford to spend more, logically, it makes sense to seek out the best iPhone 15 deals. You may also want to check out the best Google Pixel 9 deals around if you want something Android-based with a great camera.