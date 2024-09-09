Here's when you can buy all four new iPhone 16 models

So when it comes to the iPhone 16 release date and the iPhone 16 Pro release date , it's all very easy: all four models of next-generation Apple phone will be released on September 20.

And if you can't wait until then, you can pre-order the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max from September 13; check out our guide on iPhone 16 pre-orders.

The phones were revealed at the 'Glowtime' Apple event and, if you read our iPhone 16 launch live blog, you'll note that while these new iPhones look similar to their predecessors, they have a whole suite of upgrades that not only make them more powerful but also a fair bit smarter. I reckon if you have an iPhone 14 you might want to consider an upgrade. And all models will support Apple Intelligence smart features.

Same price, more of nearly everything

(Image credit: Apple)

In terms of how much that'll cost you, well the iPhone 16 starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,399, the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899 / £899 / AU$1,599, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,799, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,149.

I'm rather surprised Apple hasn't ramped up the price of its new iPhones given the power the Pro models offer with the new A18 Pro chip, and how all the phones get a new Camera Control button that can detect certain gestures to trigger camera modes and shooting options without needing to tap at a screen. And the standard and Plus modes also get the Action button that was previously reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In fact, given the upgrades and I think all of the iPhone 16 models now offer a fair bit for the money. They are sure to be contenders for spots on our best phones list, so I'd low-key suggest getting a pre-order in if you're hyped for them.

Also once the new phones are put in the wild, I'd recommend taking a look at our iPhone 16 deals page, as there are carrier who could offer some compelling phone and network deals worth your attention.

