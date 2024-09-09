It’s official! Apple Intelligence is coming to all iPhone 16 models… (and some iPhone 15s, too)
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max
The worst-kept secret in all of tech is now official: Apple Intelligence is compatible with all iPhone 16 models including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Announced at the September 9 Apple event, which you can follow along with in our Apple 'Glowtime' event liveblog, the iPhone 16 lineup is fully compatible with Apple's AI-fuelled features. This news comes as no surprise, with Apple Intelligence launching in iOS 18.1 on the new best iPhones as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Apple Intelligence adds new features like proofreading, summarizing webpages, Genmoji, and Image Playground to a whole host of Apple products. Want to know if your Mac or iPad is compatible? Here's our Apple Intelligence compatibility list.
The most-anticipated Apple Intelligence feature, however, is a new look Siri with powerful new capabilities including on-screen awareness and ChatGPT integration. This new version of Siri with all the Apple Intelligence bells and whistles won't arrive until 2025, but all of the new iPhones will get an update with the new voice assistant features in the future.
iPhone 16's Apple Intelligence glow up
Apple Intelligence compatibility on the regular iPhone 16 is a huge upgrade incentive for owners of any iPhone outside last year's Pro models. The extra AI features could seriously improve your day-to-day smartphone usage when they arrive later this year, and you won't even need to buy the best iPhone to access them.
Designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have the A18 chip with 16-core Neural Engine, perfect for all your Apple Intelligence needs.
