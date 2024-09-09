Apple unveils the iPhone 16 with iOS 18, Camera Control, and an all-new A18 chipset

Apple has officially lifted the lid on the iPhone 16, the cheapest of what the company is calling the "first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence."

The key upgrades for the new phone – which starts at the same price as the iPhone 15 (in the US, at least) – include the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button, an all-new Capture Control button, a new A18 chipset, and Apple Intelligence features.

The latter debuted at WWDC 2024 in June, but Apple has confirmed that these new AI-powered tools won't actually become available on the iPhone 16 until December (an Apple Intelligence beta will, however, begin in October). Confirmed Apple Intelligence features include a smarter Siri, text summarization, writing assistance, and generative image creation.

The most exciting hardware upgrade for the iPhone 16 looks to be its new Camera Control button, which can be used to snap and learn about your surroundings (in a manner akin to Google Lens or Circle to Search).

Another minor change for the iPhone 16 is its vertically aligned camera lenses. The new phone still gets the same 48MP main and 12MP ultra-wide lenses as its predecessor, but this new vertical orientation means the iPhone 16 can capture spatial, Apple Vision Pro-compatible video.

The full specs sheet for the iPhone 16 is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Dimensions: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm Weight: 170g Display: 6.1-inch OLED Resolution: 2556 x 1179 pixels Refresh rate: 60Hz Chipset: A18 Rear cameras: 48MP main (26 mm, ƒ/1.6), 12MP ultrawide (13 mm, ƒ/2.2) Front camera: 12MP (ƒ/1.9) Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

The iPhone 16 ships in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black, and will be available for pre-order from Friday, September 9, and the device will hit store shelves on Friday, September 20.

This is a developing story. We'll update this page with new information as it's confirmed by Apple...