iPhone 16 gets not one but two new useful buttons

As part of the Glowtime Apple Event, in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro's Action button – which offers easy access to a handful of shortcuts based on the context of your device – Apple has announced that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are getting a second new button in the Camera Control button.

To catch you up to speed on the Action button, it replaces the classic mute switch but by default it'll still control your iPhone 16's ringer. If you head into your phone's Settings app you can then reprogram the Action button to perform a wide variety of other tasks.

Simpler shortcuts include turning on or off the flashlight, while more complex shortcuts can be programmed that allow you to access different apps and services based on the time of day, your location, and your device's orientation. The Action button really feels like it can be whatever you need it to and is easily one of the best additions to the iPhone 16.

Another contender for best addition is the Camera Control button.

iPhone 16 Pro models showing the Action, Volume and Camer buttons (Image credit: Apple)

Tap it once to open up the camera app, tap it again to take a snap. If you want to adjust various camera settings like the aperture-style depth-of-field controls you can navigate a menu and adjust them by simply sliding and tapping on the Camera Control button as required.

It can also be used to access the new Visual Intelligence feature. Think Google Lens or Circle to Search on Android, but Applified.

The camera controls especially seem handy, and could actually help budding creatives more easily use the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro for their film and photography projects.

These various sliding and tapping motion controls are possible because technically neither of the Camera Control or Action button are actual buttons. Instead they merely give haptic feedback to make it seem like they're being pushed in when in fact they're complete static.

Another advantage of this design decision is there's one less point of failure on your iPhone as there's fewer moving parts to wear down over time.

Beyond the new iPhone 16 models, Apple also showcased several other devices including the new Apple Watch 10 and two Apple AirPods 4 models.