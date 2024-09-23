Apple's official iPhone 16 cases are getting a first-time discount at Amazon

Right alongside the thrill of getting a new iPhone or right after is the joy of scoring a case and making it feel your own. All of the new customizations within iOS 18 – like placing an app anywhere – certainly raise on-device personalization to a 10, but a case is equally as important … and fun.

The iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max have only been officially out for four days, but Amazon’s done something surprising. A few weeks before its October Amazon Prime Day sale, the online shopping giant is discounting Apple’s own Silicone iPhone cases by 14%.

Furthermore, it’s not just a few colors; all the options for all four iPhone 16s are down to low prices. This means you can score a sleek MagSafe case with a Saphire cover over the Camera Control, ensuring you can use it perfectly, for just $41.99 – a savings of $7.01.

Today's best Apple iPhone 16 Case deals

Apple iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control: was $49 now $41.99 at Amazon

Available in 9 shades, Apple's official case features a MagSafe ring on the back to easily charge your iPhone and a coating over Camera Control to allow you to use the new feature to the fullest. It's made from 55% recycled material, and the inside features a microfiber coating to protect your phone.

Apple iPhone 16 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control: was $49 now $41.99 at Amazon

Like the Apple Silicone case for iPhone 16, the 16 Plus version comes in several fun colors like Star fruit or Ultramarine and is made from 55% recycled material. It's 14% off at $41.99 on Amazon in every shade.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control: was $49 now $41.99 at Amazon

For the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple's Silicone Case still supports MagSafe and the Camera Control button but has a larger cutout on the back for the triple camera module. The case itself has a microfiber lining inside to protect the rear of the iPhone, and the silicone facing outward has a soft touch too it in all nine color options.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control: was $49 now $41.99 at Amazon

Just like Apple's Silicone case for the smaller iPhones, the Silicone Case for the 16 Pro Max comes in several fun shades, including an especially vibrant Star Fruit, with support for MagSafe and Camera Control. With the latter, this features a Sapphire Crystal button to communicate presses and swipes to the Camera Control on the iPhone itself.

Unlike some third-party cases opting for a cutout to let you use the Camera Control on iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, Apple's Silicone Cases feature a Sapphire Crystal button to communicate inputs – be it swipes, taps, or presses – to the actual spot on the right-hand side of the new iPhones. This way, you can use it nearly identically to touching the button itself.

I especially like the Star Fruit, Ultramarine, or Fuschia color options, but you can pick from six additional colors for all four phones. There are also proper case buttons for the Action Button, volume rocker, and power button. You also get a ring for MagSafe charging and cutouts on the bottom for speakers, microphones, and the USB-C port.

Of course, if you want to show off the actual color of your iPhone, you can opt for the Apple-made clear case, which is also discounted for the 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max at Amazon.