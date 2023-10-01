The Google Pixel 8 phones appear in new and unofficial unboxing shots

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are due to be unveiled in full on Wednesday, October 4 at a special launch event, and we will of course be covering it live. In the meantime, we've got some unofficial unboxing photos to pore over.

These images popped up on Facebook and have since been pulled – but not before 9to5Google got hold of them. There's not much information to go along with them, but the snaps seem to have been taken in some kind of factory.

It looks as though we're dealing with the Pixel 8 Pro in this case, apparently in white and black (which Google is rumored to be calling Porcelain and Licorice respectively). They also match up with the official pictures that have already been published.

The Pixel 8 isn't left out though, because unofficial photos of the packaging for the more affordable handset have been published on the social network formerly known as Twitter. The box states the color here is Hazel, which looks rather gray.

In the box

From these snaps we can see the Pixel phones come in packaging very similar to what we saw with the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. As last year, there will be a charging cable included in the box, but no charging plug.

We can also see what looks to be a matte glass finish on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro, which is one expected change this year that has been mentioned in earlier leaks. Otherwise, it's the recognizable Pixel design, with the raised camera bump on the back.

Google has already officially announced the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2, but hasn't told us too much about these devices. The details should be filled in this coming Wednesday, when we'll get a proper look at the gadgets.

One of the unknowns at the moment is the pricing, and the rumors up to this point haven't been all that encouraging – it seems as though we might have to pay more for these phones than the equivalent models that launched last year.