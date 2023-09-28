Google Pixel 8 event - new iPhone rivals, new Watch and everything to expect

Google is holding a new Made by Google event on October 4, where we expect to see the search giant fully reveal next-generation Pixel phones, in addition to a new Pixel Watch 2 and perhaps some other devices or interesting software features.

While Google I/O 2023 went beyond software and showed us the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet, Google isn’t done with hardware for the year. And we expect the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to be positioned as potential iPhone 15 and Galaxy S23 challengers, relying on AI-powered computing and smart software to give them the edge over some of the best phones you can buy today.

With that in mind, here's what you need to know about the upcoming Google Pixel 8 event.

How to watch the Google Pixel 8 event

Taking place on October 4

Live stream on YouTube

Kicking off on October 4 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (12am on October 5 for Australian viewers), the Made by Google event will be live streamed globally.

The easiest and arguably best way to watch the event will be on YouTube via the Made by Google channel. Currently there's a teaser video acting as a form of holding spot for the live stream.

What to expect at the Google Pixel 8 event?

Full reveal of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

A comprehensive look at the Pixel Watch 2

Expect plenty of AI-powered features

Maybe some Pixel Buds Pro updates

No new Chromebooks

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Google has officially said it will reveal the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at its October 4 event, and has already touted improvements to cameras and AI-powered features.

We can also expect some minor design changes; the images on the Google Store thus far show small tweaks in the visual language first established with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, only with what looks like more curved sides.

(Image credit: Google)

However, there’s still plenty we don’t know about the phones, such as performance metrics, camera specs, and exactly what Google has done to improve the cameras over the versions on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. With rumors of a price hike in store for the new Pixels, we’re keen to see what Google can bring to the table to justify a more expensive set of phones over their predecessors.

With Apple and Samsung both releasing very impressive flagships this year - see our iPhone 15 Pro Max review and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for proof - Google will have its work cut out with its Pixels. But we expect it to lean heavily into AI-powered features that the latter two phones can't offer yet.

Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has also been confirmed to get a full reveal on October 4. Google hasn’t spilled many details on its second Pixel wearable, but overall the smartwatch will have a very similar design to its predecessor (which you can read about in our Google Pixel Watch review). We do expect it to come with more powerful specs and an expanded feature set that leans heavily on Fitbit integration and smart processing.

(Image credit: Google)

Going by Google’s website, it looks like pairing the Pixel Watch 2 with the new Pixel phones will be the key to getting the most out of the smartwatch, likely with it tapping into the smart processing offered by the new Pixel phones' Tensor chip, which is built around an AI processing pipeline.

There have been some murmurs of potential new Pixel Buds Pro. But a lack of concrete details and hints from Google means we don’t expect to see any new earbuds from it on October 4. However, it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of imagination to predict some software upgrades, likely facilitated through use with the Pixel 8 phones.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Furthermore, there were some rumblings around Google releasing new Chromebooks. But as it stands that looks unlikely for the Made by Google event. If Google is working on new Chromebooks, they could be held for a more computing-focused event or simply launched through a store update and press announcement.

Overall, the Pixel phones will surely be the main focus of the next Made by Google event. And with competition to secure top spot on our best Android phones lists, Google will need to bring its A-game on October 4.