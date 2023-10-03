Full Google Pixel 8 Pro specs leak – here are the key upgrades

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now just a day away from getting a full reveal at the upcoming Made by Google event on October 4. But as so often happens, extensive leaks have revealed many of the likely specs and features, with the latest being a detailed look at the Pixel 8 Pro’s cameras, and the Tensor 3 chipset that we’re expecting to power both models.

This comes from leaker @thisistechtoday (via Phone Arena ), who shared images of specs lists provided to them by an unnamed source. These aren’t just any specs lists though, as they’re shown within apps seemingly running on the Pixel 8 Pro, as you can see below.

Starting with the Tensor G3 chipset then, one of the apps lists this as having nine CPU cores, with one running at 2.91Ghz, four running at 2.37GHz, and four running at 1.70GHz.

EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 8 Pro Hardware information. https://t.co/ESwLhJLjni pic.twitter.com/83kDyFyCP5October 2, 2023 See more

For reference, the Tensor G2 powering the Pixel 7 line is an octa-core chipset with top speeds of 2.85Ghz. So according to this the Tensor G3 has an extra core and a higher top speed.

Questionable cameras

As for the cameras, the information on these is less clear and potentially wrong. The specs apps point to there being five rear sensors all at around 12MP, where in reality we’re expecting three rear cameras and a lot more megapixels than that.

However, the software that details these specs is unofficial, so it can both make mistakes and output the details in odd ways. We might for example be looking at pixel-binned megapixel counts (in that a 48MP camera might combine four pixels into one for 12MP images).

Whatever the case, we’d certainly take these specs with a pinch of salt, but there’s also mention of both a 10.5MP and an 8.4MP front-facing camera. For reference, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 10.8MP selfie camera and we’re expecting much the same here. So it could be that the 10.5MP figure is accurate (more or less) and the 8.4MP one is a different shooting mode. There’s no sign elsewhere of the Pixel 8 Pro having two selfie cameras anyway.

Beyond that, one of the images also mentions 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is the base configuration of the Pixel 7 Pro too.

EXCLUSIVE: Hands-On Video of the Google Pixel 8 Pro in the Blue "Bay" color and the Pixel 8. https://t.co/PhLkhvD3uc pic.twitter.com/TMx1c7vzM3October 2, 2023 See more

Finally, the same source has also shared a short hands-on video of the Google Pixel 8 Pro in blue and the standard Pixel 8 in black.

You can see them being unboxed and catch a glimpse of how shiny the backs of these phones are. But between leaks and teasers there’s nothing really that we haven’t seen before in this video.

We’ll be getting a full and official look at both of these phones very soon, and TechRadar will be reporting live from the October 4 announcement. The event kicks off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (which is 12am on October 5 for Australian viewers), so head back here then for all the news – or check out how to watch the Google Pixel 8 launch live .