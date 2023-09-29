How to watch the Google Pixel 8 launch – stream the Made by Google event live

Google’s next big product showcase is taking place on October 4 where the search giant has already said it will show off the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Google Pixel Watch 2.

Despite Google telling us what is coming, there’s still scope for some surprises. Not least of all is that we don’t officially know the exact specs of the phones and smartwatch. Plus, we expect Google to go into some depth about smart new features on both the new devices, thanks to evolution in AI and Google processors that are focused on machine learning.

We’ll be covering the Made by Google event live, and we'll bring you all the latest announcements and analysis from the event as it happens. If you want to watch the event yourself - read on.

How to watch the Made by Google Pixel launch event live

The next Made by Google product showcase kicks off on October 4 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (12am on October 5 for Australian viewers).

It will be live streamed on YouTube, where the Made by Google channel now features a holding video that you can view below. You can also sign up for updates on the Made by Google page on the Google Store , though we also suggest getting alerts from TechRadar for independent notifications on the event, especially for last-minute leaks.

We’ll be running a live blog to break down all the announcements and news from the showcase, so you can follow that on the day if you don’t have time to watch a full live stream. And give our US Editor in Chief Lance Ulanoff a follow on X/Twitter, as he tends to live tweet his reactions and insights from Google events.

Speaking of social media, Google will also be posting updates to its Instagram, TikTok, Threads and Facebook accounts. We also suggest you give the TechRadar TikTok and Instagram accounts a follow for our own Made by Google-centric content – as well as a lot more.

What to expect from the October Made by Google event?

In short, expect to see deep dives into the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2, as well as demos of how new smart AI-powered features will work in the devices and across the Google app ecosystem. For a deeper breakdown on what to expect, take a look at our Google Pixel 8 event hub.

Don't expect new Chromebooks or Google Nest products, as we’ve not heard any rumors to suggest such devices will be shown off on October 4.

However, there’s always time for one more thing. So make sure to check back with TechRadar as we chew over the Made by Google event.