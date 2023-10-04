This last-minute Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 leak has revealed pricing and specs

We’re now just hours away from the launch of the Google Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2, with all of these devices set to be unveiled later today (October 4). But there might not be much to unveil, because some last minute leaks have seemingly revealed just about everything about the phones, along with pricing for the watch.

In a flurry of posts on X (via Phone Arena and NotebookCheck), leaker @MysteryLupin has shared prices, specs lists, and marketing images of the phones, and while we can’t be certain these are accurate – especially as this is a new leaker, or perhaps an old one with a new name – the images certainly look genuine, and the rest is believable.

Starting with the prices then, they claim that the Pixel 8 will cost $699 (around £575 / AU$1,105) with 128GB of storage, and rise to $759 (roughly £625 / AU$1,200) with 256GB.

Google Event prices:Pixel 8 Pro (128, 256, 512): $999, $1059, $1179Pixel 8 (128, 256): $699, $759Pixel Watch 2 (LTE): $349, $399 pic.twitter.com/uVJmSC1iOtOctober 3, 2023 See more

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, that apparently starts at $999 (approximately £825 / AU$1,580), for which you’ll get 128GB of storage, and rises to $1,059 (roughly £875 / AU$1,675) for 256GB, and $1,179 (around £970 / AU$1,865) for 512GB. If true, then both phones would start at $100 more than their predecessors.

This post and others by the source also show some marketing images of the phones, mostly of people holding them while smiling, laughing, and working. There’s not much to see here that we haven’t seen already, since Google itself has shown off the design of the Pixel 8 line, but it’s incredibly unlikely that these images are fake.

Next we come to the specs lists, which don’t hold many surprises given how heavily these phones have already leaked, but these lists are among the most detailed we’ve seen so far.

Key listed specs of the Pixel 8 include a 6.2-inch 1080 x 2400 screen, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10.5MP front-facing snapper, a 4,575mAh battery, a Tensor G3 chipset, and 8GB of RAM.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, that’s listed as having a 6.7-inch 1344 x 2992 screen, a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto, with the last of those oddly listed as having 4.5x optical zoom, rather than the 5x of its predecessor.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also listed as having a 10.5MP selfie camera, a 5,050mAh battery, a Tensor G3 chipset, and 12GB of RAM.

Pixel Watch 2 priced and advertised

As for the Pixel Watch 2, today’s leaks are a bit less extensive, but we have pricing, with the wearable apparently starting at $349 and rising to $399. The wording of the post is slightly unclear, but based on the original Pixel Watch it’s likely that the lower of those prices is for the Wi-Fi version and the higher for the LTE model.

In which case US pricing would be the same as for the previous model, so pricing elsewhere might be too. That could mean £340 / AU$550 for the Wi-Fi model and £380 / AU$650 for the LTE one.

Google Pixel Watch 2 pic.twitter.com/GM6zHSLDfCOctober 4, 2023 See more

Beyond that, the same source also shared a short video advert for the Pixel Watch 2, highlighting its heart rate monitor, its stress tracking, its ability to let you share your real time location, its sleep tracking, and more, as well as claiming that there’s 24 hours of battery even with the always-on display.

For everything else about the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel 8, and the Pixel 8 Pro, there’s not long to wait, because the launch kicks off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (which is 12am on October 5 for Australian viewers).

We’ll be covering the event in full, so head back to TechRadar then for all the action – or check out how to watch the Google Pixel 8 launch live.