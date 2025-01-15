The best budget Android phone is back to its record-low Black Friday price

The Google Pixel 8a provides an incredible feature set with great build quality all for a budget-friendly price. And now this excellent mid-range phone is a huge steal as you can get the Google Pixel 8a at Amazon for $399 (was $499).

This return to the record-low price I saw over Black Friday makes one of the best Android phones more affordable than ever. Without a doubt, this is the phone I'd buy if I was shopping for a capable and well-priced phone that offers great cameras, all-day battery life and support for years to come.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8a deal

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Google's mid-range phone might have been surpassed by the Pixel 9a but this is still a very impressive device, especially at under $400. One of the stars of the show is the 6.1-inch 120Hz Full HD+ display. It's a delight to look at and ideal for gaming. It also has the power you need thanks to the Google Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of RAM. You'll be hard-pressed to get a better phone for the money.

Our Google Pixel 8a review speaks very positively about the phone overall, declaring that it performs well above its price range and offers some impressive cameras for the cost. The sensor is also larger from a physical point of view. The bigger the sensor, the better the low light quality and that is certainly demonstrated in the results.

The camera options span across 64MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, and 13MP selfie, making it one of the best Pixel phones out there. If you're not concerned about having the very latest technology but want something better than a super-cheap smartphone, the Pixel 8a is a great contender.

Maybe the Pixel 8a isn't exactly what you're after? If your options are still open, check out our full range of phone deals to see what else is available right now.