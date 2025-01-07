It's 2025 and I still recommend the Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile with a massive $400 discount

One of my favorite cell phone deals right now has to be on the Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile, where the device is just $399 (was $799) alongside a new plan.

While a plan is required, the massive $400 discount on the phone is enticing as Mint will also throw in a year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. That's under half price and a total saving of $180 – alongside the massive amount you're already saving on the phone.

Overall, this is easily one of the best cell phone deals on the market right now for those looking to switch from one of the bigger carriers and save some cash.

While the Pixel 9 fell as low as $299 in Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale two months ago, I'm still more than happy to recommend this deal as it's a real standout amongst not just prepaid carriers, but also the big names. Since no annoying trade-in is required, it's also a great option if you're not eligible for one of those promotions in the new year.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's current promotion on the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best prepaid phone deals you'll find anywhere right now. You can get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. Overall, this is a great plan and phone combo, although note that the Pixel 9 did briefly go down to just $299 over Black Friday. Still, this is an amazing deal that's hard to beat.

As previously stated, this Mint Mobile deal is a good choice if you're looking to break away from extremely pricey unlimited plans at the major carriers. While this deal's plan discount only covers a year, Mint Mobile is still one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now with an unlimited plan that costs just $30/mo when you pay for a year upfront.

As with many other cheap cell phone plans, Mint Mobile operates a buy-in-bulk payment system where the plans average out cheaper if you buy a longer-term upfront. While three and six-month plans are available, I highly recommend getting a full year at a time to get that super-cheap rate.

Of course, with today's deal, you get a full year of service at half-price so it's a fantastic way to try out Mint Mobile on the cheap (and bag a super-cheap device, too).