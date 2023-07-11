I use this phone for work every day, and Amazon's Prime Day deal makes it a steal

Google's latest Pixel Phone, the Google Pixel 7a, is getting a cool discount at Amazon in both the US and the UK for Amazon Prime Day.

In the US, a $50 price drop takes the Pixel 7a down from $499 to $449, while in the UK you can get the Pixel 7a with a 30W charger and a case for £399, down from £449, for a neat saving of 17% on the bundle.

I've been using a Pixel 7a as my work phone for a while now, and it's been a good experience. The Pixel cameras shine as always, the software is smooth and sleek, and Google's Material You is a pleasantly designed, deeply personal software experience.

The best Prime Day Pixel 7a deal in the US

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 on Amazon

When we first reviewed the Pixel 7a, we liked the power and the photos but suggested waiting for a price drop. Well, here's that price drop, and while it isn't huge, it makes the Pixel 7a an even better buy if you want the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset and all the exclusive features it brings at the lowest possible price. It'll get cheaper over time, but this Amazon Prime Day deal is the best price we've seen so far.

The best Prime Day Pixel 7a deal in the UK

In the UK, the Pixel 7a with a 30W charger and a case deal is a £50 saving off the price of the handset on its own, and that's not including the additional £20 saving versus buying it on the Google Store, where the Pixel 7a is sold sans charger. Amazon says the bundle is often sold for £478.99, so this is a substantial saving, and it's available on all the colorways, which include Charcoal, Sea, and Snow.

Google Pixel 7a + 30W Pixel Charger + case: was £478.99 now £399 at Amazon

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Pixel 7a while it's £50 off in this Prime Day deal – and bundled with a fast 30W charger that's usually £25 by itself and a case that costs about the same, it's a lot more impressive. This phone is the brand's latest mid-range device, and is essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the standard Pixel 7, but still manages to pack in the same chipset, an outstanding camera, and a 90Hz display, despite being around £100-£200 cheaper.

In his Google Pixel 7a review our US Mobiles Editor Phillip Berne praised the phone's speedy performance and photography capabilities, but marked it down for battery life, and for overall value for money – which these Prime Day deals go some way to addressing.

The Pixel 7a is easily one of the best cheap phones you can buy. It has a brilliant design, clean software, a powerful processor, and is an all-around great phone for those who want an iPhone-like experience without getting the iPhone itself.

The Pixel 7a is easily one of the best cheap phones you can buy. It has a brilliant design, clean software, a powerful processor, and is an all-around great phone for those who want an iPhone-like experience without getting the iPhone itself.