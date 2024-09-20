The Google Pixel 8 Pro drops to a record-low price – and comes with a free Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel 8 Pro might have been superseded by the Pixel 9 Pro but that opens the door for some big discounts on the the older model. We've spotted such a deal at Amazon where you can get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $624 (was $999) with a free Google Pixel Watch. This is a record-low price for one of the best Android phones and a fantastic value bundle, so don't expect the deal to hang around for too long.

All colors of the unlocked 128GB version of the Google Pixel 8 Pro are included in this offer. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch is the original version in silver, which may be older now but is still a fine way to keep track of the time and monitor your vitals. Simply add both to your basket at the same time and the discounted bundle price will be applied at the checkout.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal

Google Pixel 8 Pro (with free Pixel Watch): was $999 now $624 at Amazon

At this record-low price for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, you not only get a fantastic deal but also a phone that looks great, takes amazing photos, and supports the latest Android interface. At a little over $600 you'll be hard-pressed to get anything better for the price. If that doesn't seal the deal, you'll also get a Pixel Watch thrown in for free.

Our Google Pixel 8 Pro review gave the phone a solid four out of five stars. One of the best things highlighted in the review is the camera that can take some cracking photos. The Macro Focus and Super Zoom lenses provide great versatility and open up creative opportunities that weren't available on phones a few years ago.

Another thing we love is the 6.7-inch OLED display that looks great when watching videos, browsing the web, or catching up on work. Gamers will also be pleased with the 120Hz refresh rate that guarantees a smooth and responsive experience.

This phone won't be for everyone and there are more affordable alternatives out there. That's why we've got a guide containing all the best cheap phones. We also have a guide to the best phones and best iPhones to show you what's available, alongside the pros and cons for each model.