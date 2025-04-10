Google's massive Pixel 9a launch deal is live – get up to £415 off when you trade in

The Google Pixel 9a might have just launched, but we've already been treated to an incredible trade-in deal on the new phone. Over at the Google Store, you can get a massive discount of up to £415 when you trade in your existing phone to buy the Pixel 9a, thanks to a limited-time £150 bonus.

Plus, you also get £25 in Google Store credit to use on your next purchase.

If you're looking to swap your existing phone for Google's latest budget-friendly option, then it's definitely worth checking out what you can get for the trade-in. Of course, the largest rebates are saved for more modern and premium devices, but even something like the last generation Pixel 8a gets an estimated £323 trade-in value. That makes the upgrade much more palatable.

We've not delivered a full review on the Pixel 9a yet, but we were big fans of the Google Pixel 8a and have high hopes for the new version as well.

Our early impressions are that it could embarrass the iPhone 16e, so that sounds like a good reason to take advantage of this trade-in offer while you can, until May 6.

Pixel 9a trade-in deal at the Google Store

Google Pixel 9a: up to £415 off with a trade-in at the Google Store

The Pixel 9a delivers when it comes to bold design, power, and the introduction of new AI features, meaning it has all the makings of a solid budget phone from the manufacturer. To take advantage of the maximum £415 trade-in, you'll need to be happy parting ways with a relatively new phone, but lots of other devices give decent rebates, thanks to a limited-time £150 trade-in bonus. A good time to upgrade, then, if you've had your eye on a new budget-friendly handset.

The Pixel 9a looks set to be the best budget option for Android enthusiasts and Google fans. With some of the latest new Android and Gemini AI features, the Pixel 9a is definitely a good option for early adopters who want to embrace the latest tech and score a good deal.

One thing we loved about the Google Pixel 8a – and will continue to love about the Pixel 9a – is the way Gemini integrates seamlessly into several different apps, including Gmail. These AI tools speed up workflows and generally make life a lot easier.

Take a look at our guide to the five biggest upgrades in the Google Pixel 9a to find out more about this promising phone. We highlight the bigger battery, the more powerful chip, the "best-in-class" camera, and the new AI features.

This is not Google releasing an old model under a new name, but instead, it has genuinely managed to build upon an already impressive spec.

If the Pixel 9a isn't for you, then there are many other phone deals around at the moment. You might also want to take a look at the slightly older Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals that are also available if you'd prefer a more premium device.