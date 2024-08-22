Get a $200 gift card and score up to $1,100 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at Best Buy
Google's latest and greatest Pixel phone is available now but there's still time to bag one of the best deals from the preorder phase. If you want to secure this offer before it's gone, you'll need to head over to Best Buy, where you can get a $200 gift card and a trade-in rebate of up to $1,099 on the Google Pixel 9 XL.
Of course, to get that full trade-in amount you need a recent device to hand over. But even if you have a slightly older phone you can score a fairly large saving that'll help you get the Google Pixel 9 XL for next to nothing.
This deal is for the 128GB model, too, but if you're happy parting ways with an extra $100, then you can grab the 256GB alternative. This will give you much more room to store all your apps, photos, and documents.
Today’s best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: up to $1,099.99 off with trade-in and a $200 gift card at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the bigger brother of the Pixel 9 Pro. That means you'll get a massive 6.8-inch screen compared to the smaller 6.3-inch on the 9 Pro. There's no debate: this is the biggest and most powerful Pixel yet with Gemini, your built-in AI assistant. It boasts the same cameras, which include a triple-lens camera system: wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This is a high-performing phone which will make your TV shows and apps take center stage.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has only recently been announced but it won't be too long before you'll start to see this flagship phone challenging for an entry among our best phones. Keep an eye on our phone reviews to see our hands-on review when it drops.
The star of the show is the triple camera system, made up of a 50MP main rear camera, a 48MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultra wide. You also get a 42MP selfie camera thrown in for good measure. We love that the 5x telephoto lens boasts 10x optical quality and up to 30x with Super Res Zoom.
There is no shortage of phone deals around at the moment, especially if you don't have a device to trade in. There are also a range of other best Android phones and best iPhones to tickle your fancy.
