Amazon Spring Sale phone deals have arrived early! Here are our top picks available right now

The Amazon Spring Deals Days sale has arrived early, and with it comes some of the best SIM-free cell phone deals we've seen since Black Friday arguably.

We've been scouring Amazon for the best cell phone deals from this Amazon sale and we've found some superb value options on some of the best phones this year so far.

From flagships such as the Google Pixel 8 and iPhone 15, to foldable gems such as the Motorola Razr 40, there are huge opportunities to save on a shiny new phone right now. Looking for the latest Samsung? The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is $150 cheaper right now. Fancy going foldable? The Motorola Razr 40 is £200 less than usual too.

We've summarised the best Amazon Spring Sale cell phone deals just below to help point you in the right direction, but the bargains keep on coming, so make sure to check in regularly so you don't miss out. We're already seeing record-low prices on devices such as the Google Pixel 8 in the US, so who knows what's next?

Amazon Spring Sale phone deals in the UK

Google Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0CGVTTZ7B%3Fref%3Demc_p_m_6_i%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £999 now £849 on Amazon Google's latest flagship is now available with £150 knocked off the price as part of the Amazon Spring Sale, putting the phone at its lowest price on Amazon since launch! Featuring advanced AI capabilities such as Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Photo Unblur thanks to the powerful Tensor G3 processor, the Google Pixel 8 is the perfect companion for the AI age. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, the Google <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-smartphone-advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGVPKKCP%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.mlKK0lnecnJ0oGTJd8lMt9prEhCWehBpyYf5awk-ef-Wb4UpsGxPccpARLFL1wwiA0kyioOOmA0bMae9CSRIM2hGG-WRyTGgD25RtNwhlDCcS2j6deHfglME76jIPRI7KONDJKUskeq1jW-tr73b9piE1Tfbt04vfGz1Xoxco-0yIDuhfLroCEA-djt3bpPI8uTJ3kO3G88uFO50_86fUmoljZiE2FotRXS_5KKYwvs.5A5AN2cHWKPfWggd86gSwJeIXALJ5-ya-zpnisDoGiA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DPixel%252B8%26qid%3D1710845164%26sr%3D8-3%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.16386313-b7bf-4b29-bfa1-0d3d5f3a0dd5%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Pixel 8 has £100 off also in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Nothing Phone (2): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNothing-Phone-Interface-resistant-sim-free%2Fdp%2FB0C61WF1RM%2Fref%3Dsr_1_10%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.mlKK0lnecnJ0oGTJd8lMt9prEhCWehBpyYf5awk-ef-Wb4UpsGxPccpARLFL1wwiA0kyioOOmA0bMae9CSRIM2hGG-WRyTGgD25RtNwhlDCcS2j6deHfglME76jIPRI7KONDJKUskeq1jW-tr73b9vPlcgaY9j3CVH2fZSEyBSBP4buv_ZUYZGG-p8PEdiew0Ha0VA1j78grnXnCZUsRi6sViwP51_XO2TiP-qHJd6o.k0w3WIfkx4J7oD8sePVTFnJEYUg-gmLeGImdY4ygPa8%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dpixel%2B8%26qid%3D1710842041%26sr%3D8-10%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.d7e5a2de-8759-4da3-993c-d11b6e3d217f%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £629 now £549 on Amazon The most unique Android flagship on the market is now £80 cheaper in the Amazon Spring Sale. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/nothing-phones/nothing-phone-2-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Nothing Phone (2) is now only £549 and is sure to scratch the itch of curiosity that Nothing phones bring to the market. Featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and the iconic Nothing Phone backlighting, the Nothing Phone 2 is a great alternative flagship to pick up.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMotorola-external-ultrawide-TurboPower-charging%2Fdp%2FB0C6Y22MS9%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2GU33XGDV5YX8%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.BspAU4GpPoiwyCUNCT4L2D7fN-NxrwkHTKojZpdvyVA0t0dd7qKLl8wUZwT0bJ4Z5-MUCX8YqPweQ-zk9LEJOi33ZrOOQaQToFYBvMnlSe1Pt0Zcu8lFYqbY_w2FzzG7-SuK-HT3wi1AISTpSLWM9800vc90MmKqAh83BzEblypOx1YnWiTUzgE3vCPcOZrpvTzqKNnBlvT5cFTJfaRChHW3TwQB24-9omgIePsRo58.Z9NLzGcoWDXJ1LARTdlSIlsKwa_bvYiOdcecNY7sk5U%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Drazr%2B40%2Bultra%26qid%3D1710844797%26sprefix%3DRazr%2B40%252Caps%252C98%26sr%3D8-3%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.d7e5a2de-8759-4da3-993c-d11b6e3d217f%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,049 now £849 on Amazon If you're looking to add some style to your mobile, look no further than the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/motorola-razr-plus" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The most stylish clamshell foldable phone on the market is now a whopping £200 cheaper in the Amazon Spring Sale, making this the perfect opportunity to go foldable for less, as this is the lowest price we've seen this phone at since it launched! What's more, if you can't quite afford the Razr 40 Ultra, the standard Motorola Razr 40 is also on sale, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMoto-Razr40-256-Sage-Green%2Fdp%2FB0C6XZGVVM%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D19R2RPH6RJW72%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.E8j9GZ4jo4tUW23ckikaiPurCJdjMb2LnLyTCzLZ5mQiQXfv7Vka6npnOPyDB-vwSc6NsAYTFqVRRr4fJLV7uxgscQKb09MtkMWi3AfaDiASvc6SQUoGLB48965BX925z82FBvU4gJioBc78wPDOf5qP4GOXUHdtO-rOtacnOMicTDtkNCgxgZ2UwSZ6ppyVE2qKKD9mKWDlyruc5S53tcezp5s3MKY7UIWHINhS1Kk.nPlIHpWfDWKZmd8whMmw5pl2UcXmnucxMH4A9M_7na4%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Drazr%2B40%26qid%3D1710846576%26sprefix%3Drazr%2B40%252Caps%252C88%26sr%3D8-3%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.d7e5a2de-8759-4da3-993c-d11b6e3d217f%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">now available for only £599.

iPhone 15: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FApple-iPhone-15-128-GB%2Fdp%2FB0CHXFCYCR%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D1MXZMKKX2L9JQ%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.FgargNObjSnKTGNIdRylqYk-oRQoJhwLri1eru_Qh5sfWNeG4VsuPZopif7QgCSWasxOTayO-wcRSxC1HxzBMgATY95kPyJ455GeGg3SIbRdpxl7NP7WKWqmWxleC7xlCCSLWvHrrpOPPQd8QJvwDy7xHAVJkZT4RegHN0IPNZp5cpfFiT2nU9dKAqXBEe6otRAuTlpGXYcD-h442AVWpMjXFUw8i6D3VmTsRh5y8k8.3nYbmUmWkocSavoZWWDJnJd_Ge3OEsgq8Eb6dOZNpcA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DiPhone%26qid%3D1710842787%26sprefix%3Diphone%2B%252Caps%252C95%26sr%3D8-3%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.d7e5a2de-8759-4da3-993c-d11b6e3d217f%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £799 now £699 on Amazon Don't worry Apple-lovers, you're not being left out! The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/iphone/iphone-15-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">iPhone 15 is also receiving the Amazon Spring Sale treatment, with Apple's latest flagship now available for £100 less. Featuring Apple's A16 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and - for the first time - USB-C connectivity, the iPhone 15 is a must-have for Apple enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Awesome-Extended-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0BWK4DLBR%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_e1ddfbc1_4%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £449 now £349 on Amazon Last year's top mid-range phone is now on sale. With over 20% taken off the price in the Amazon Spring Sale, the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-a54" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is now near-enough unbeatable value if you're looking for a great mid-range phone to get you from day to day. Featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, 5,000 mAh battery, and triple rear camera setup, you'll be equipped for any everyday challenge you face.

Amazon Spring Sale cellphone deals in the US

Google Pixel 7a: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BZ9XNBRB%2Fref%3Dsspa_dk_detail_0%3Fpsc%3D1%26pd_rd_i%3DB0BZ9XNBRB%26pd_rd_w%3DD0nMM%26content-id%3Damzn1.sym.f734d1a2-0bf9-4a26-ad34-2e1b969a5a75%26pf_rd_p%3Df734d1a2-0bf9-4a26-ad34-2e1b969a5a75%26pf_rd_r%3DKYXDGX0EEQPTFE6HFR29%26pd_rd_wg%3D6CobT%26pd_rd_r%3D8623a535-a58c-4b67-bf93-96f440f76c6d%26s%3Dwireless%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9kZXRhaWw%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $499 now $374 on Amazon Google's mid-range alternative has been a fan-favorite since launch, and with this deal, that isn't changing any time soon. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/google-pixel-7a" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 7a is now available for only $374 in the Amazon Spring Sale and, from what we can see, this might be the phone to pick up if you're in the US and looking for a mid-range device, especially since we're still unsure as to when we might see a Google Pixel 8a to replace it. In our review, our main takeaway was that this phone is at its best when it's cheaper, and right now, the Pixel 7a is at its joint-lowest-ever price on Amazon, making it a must-have!

Samsung Galaxy S24+: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Smartphone-Unlocked-Android-Processor%2Fdp%2FB0CMDRLL66%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2JYCW825H36U9%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sQqiJMf7xjsw_rETXcMGLDyJSS2Dxf-aiYBOz8noP3iLthJrcwsTISJ_Tu7iAGcxwiTQvpfFqfYnzSfjEEv-IoAQ0-UMACwtpizXjjpr_gVeQDucBbAWR_oJnUBJ-kFHgMaKGaKV8TpWGZTx9wBULJ1MhHapNMvMTXhy5fUvqjc_5HAxXKcGPC26T_ZBAFbmqKc2KgN2L45Y7L3SwLvVezS0amq17hLvN2jq1rI5ddM.qYzevgZ8aGNydl9bFr-bahzU3ZvnhQVOnRTFkQbFnj4%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DS24%26qid%3D1710844275%26sprefix%3Ds24%252Caps%252C141%26sr%3D8-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $999 now $849 on Amazon Save $150 on the best-value option from Samsung's new Samsung Galaxy S24 range in the Amazon Spring Sale. Featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, a 4,900mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP wide lens, the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24+ gives you the perfect balance of the latest Samsung AI technology, great specs, and a high-value price, for even less than you'd usually pay.

Google Pixel 8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_bb1cd62b_1%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $699 now $499 on Amazon Google's latest flagship is available for $200 less as part of the Amazon Spring Sale, making it the ideal choice for AI enthusiasts looking for their next phone fix this spring, as this is the first time the Google Pixel 8 has been this cheap! Featuring Google's latest and best AI capabilities such as Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Photo Unblur, the Tensor G3 processor, and a 6.2-inch Actua display, the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 is the perfect AI phone companion.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Smartphone-Unlocked-Android-Processor%2Fdp%2FB0CMDM65JH%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2JYCW825H36U9%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sQqiJMf7xjsw_rETXcMGLDyJSS2Dxf-aiYBOz8noP3iLthJrcwsTISJ_Tu7iAGcxwiTQvpfFqfYnzSfjEEv-IoAQ0-UMACwtpizXjjpr_gVeQDucBbAWR_oJnUBJ-kFHgMaKGaKV8TpWGZTx9wBULJ1MhHapNMvMTXhy5fUvqjc_5HAxXKcGPC26T_ZBAFbmqKc2KgN2L45Y7L3SwLvVezS0amq17hLvN2jq1rI5ddM.qYzevgZ8aGNydl9bFr-bahzU3ZvnhQVOnRTFkQbFnj4%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DS24%26qid%3D1710844275%26sprefix%3Ds24%252Caps%252C141%26sr%3D8-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,299.99 now $1,149.99 on Amazon You can save $150 on the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-phones/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra right now thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale. Samsung's latest flagship is packed full of the latest AI advancements, powerful specifications, and, of course, the S Pen, giving you a complete mobile experience now for a much more reasonable price. The cell phone features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display, a 200MP main camera sensor, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, making it arguably the most powerful smartphone currently available.

Amazon Spring Deals Days cell phone deals FAQs

How long does the Amazon Spring Sale last? The Amazon Spring Sale, or Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, starts at midnight on Wednesday March 20 2024, and ends at 23:59 on March 25 2024, giving you five full days of savings on some of the best cell phone deals available.

Where can I find the best Amazon Spring Sale cell phone deals? We're going to be constantly updating this page with the best Amazon Spring Sale cell phone deals as they are released, so make sure to check back in regularly to find the latest, and best, deals across devices in the US and UK from the likes of Samsung, Apple, Google and more.